DAYTON — After an unprecedented 10-0 start to the season, the Tongue River High School boys basketball team dropped two conference games in a row, Friday against Sundance and Saturday evening against Moorcroft. The Wolves’ senior Lane Wood handed the Eagles their back-to-back loss with a layup with 2.9 seconds left in the game to secure a 51-49 win.
Though head coach Tyler Hanson noted how crucial the final minutes of the contest were, he pointed out the Eagles will evaluate their 32-minute long effort in its entirety as Tongue River looks to rebound from the loss. Sophomore Javin Walker echoed what his coach told the now 10-2 (2-2 conference) team in the locker room:
“We’ve just got to move on,” Walker said. “[We] can’t change what happened, so we’ve got to keep our heads high and focus on next week.”
“There’s winning and losing,” Hanson said. “The only thing unacceptable is quitting, so now it’s, ‘How do we respond?’”
As the sixth-best rebounding team in the 2A prior to the weekend with the Eagles pulling down an average of 33.1 boards per game — 13.1 offensive and 20 defensive — Tongue River struggled to corral offensive rebounds. The ineffective rebounding made it impossible for the Eagles to turn those missed opportunities into points and stunted the offense throughout the game Saturday.
The struggles didn’t start for Tongue River until after halftime, as the Eagles built an 18-7 lead through the first quarter and took a 26-14 lead into the locker room after 16 minutes of play.
After the break, however, the Wolves showed marked improvement when shooting the ball and stunted Tongue River’s offense. Moorcroft outscored the Eagles 17-9 in the third frame and faced only a 35-31 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Wood, the evening’s eventual hero, tied the game at 35 with less than a minute into the final frame. The Eagles answered the Wolves’ buckets with field goals of their own to keep the game tied until Tongue River put together an 8-0 run to build a 47-39 lead with 3:27 left to play.
In a testament to the Eagles’ dedication to its defensive play, sophomore Tavis Aksamit hustled from behind the play on the offensive end of the court to the defensive end and drew a charge when Moorcroft collected a rebound. Aksamit’s effort, characteristic of Tongue River this season, helped keep the score 47-44 in the Eagles’ favor.
Junior Eli Cummins made two free throws with two minutes to play, though the Eagles couldn’t get a stop at the other end then the Wolves’ senior Clay Stripp drained a 3-pointer to tie the game 49-49 with 24 seconds remaining.
Hanson called a timeout with 15.5 left to play, though the ball slipped through Tongue River’s fingers on the inbound and allowed Wood to score with 2.9 seconds remaining and ice the game.
Freshman Colter Hanft led the Eagles with 10 points.
The Eagles prepare to play their cross-county rival Big Horn Rams on the road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve got to own it,” Hanson said. “The worst thing to do would be to not own it, make excuses and blame others. We’ve just got to own it as a team, own it as a coaching staff and me, personally as the head coach, own it and get after it on Monday.”