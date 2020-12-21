BIG HORN — Throughout the fourth quarter of the Tongue River High School boys basketball game against the Wind River Cougars Saturday afternoon at Big Horn High School, the Eagles’ coaching staff could be heard telling their team to “slow down” or “settle” as the two teams traded possession and sprinted up and down the court.
Though Tongue River led by eight points or more during the final eight minutes of play, turnovers, steals and half-court lobbed passes from both sides made the contest feel closer. The Cougars’ full-court defense forced the Eagles to move the ball quickly on offense, but Tongue River adjusted and battled to a 65-54 win and a 4-0 record before the holiday break.
“It’s good to get exposed to that kind of play now rather than in conference play,” junior Ryan McCafferty said.
The speed and 11-point victory over Wind River came after the Eagles put together an early dominant performance against Greybull Friday evening — Tongue River roared to a 13-0 lead through the first quarter and a 30-3 lead at halftime against the Buffaloes, ultimately winning 55-25.
Friday and Saturday’s victories followed a 12-point come-from-behind win against Kaycee last weekend, giving the Eagles invaluable experience in a variety of game situations.
“Our strength is being able to adapt,” head coach Tyler Hanson said, “and being able to play different styles of ball.”
Because several of the Eagles starters found themselves in foul trouble in the first half against Wind River, Hanson rotated consistently through eight players and Tongue River’s versatility showed in its players’ ability to compete with whoever took the court.
“You’ve got to know how to handle different games, and that calls on different guys, different players,” Hanson said. “It’s all about filling roles and getting it done together as a team.”
Both Wind River and Tongue River earned their first baskets after pulling down offensive rebounds, though the Cougars built a 9-4 lead through the first four minutes of play. Through transition, junior Eli Cummins launched a pass to sophomore Brant Bockman and senior Sam Patterson scored to cut their deficit to 9-8.
The Cougars and Eagles traded baskets from the field and the free throw line for the remainder of the first quarter, and two made free throws from Bockman put Tongue River up 17-16 after the first quarter.
The second quarter mimicked the first, though Tongue River started with back-to-back field goals, the two teams went back and forth with the Eagles maintaining a slim lead. Cougars senior Stockman Stagner put away a basket to cut Tongue River’s lead to 29-27 at 2:29, prompting Hanson to call a timeout.
As the clock ticked toward halftime, McCafferty, sophomore Al Spotted and Bockman scored and the Eagles put together a better defensive effort to take a 35-27 lead at half.
When the Eagles and Cougars returned to the court, Tongue River went on a 10-6 run to start the third quarter. Though miscommunications while running their offense led to the Eagles turning the ball over, Wind River only cut its deficit by a basket, ending the third quarter down 51-45.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars found themselves in foul trouble and sent Tongue River to the line four times in the final eight minutes of play. The Eagles put up 14 points and showed improved discipline in the final frame — only allowing Wind River to shoot free throws once — while running down the clock in the final minute to secure the 65-54 win.
“It’s about learning as basketball players and learning as a team, knowing when to pull it out and slow it down and when to stay fast,” Hanson said. “It’s early. It’s just about learning.”
Bockman led the Eagles with 14 points, while Patterson finished with 10 points and McCafferty had nine.
Tongue River returns to action when they travel to play Upton at 5 p.m. Jan. 8.