DAYTON — The Eagles’ sweet season came to a sour finish.
The No. 2 seed Tongue River High School football team fell to No. 3 seed Cokeville at home 17-0 Friday night.
Cokeville is a good football team,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “They had an excellent game plan that we had some adjustments for, but ultimately, we had too many turnovers. We gave them some short fields and they also had long drives and ate up enough clock. But that’s playoff football.”
The Eagles only lost two games this year, but the offense was shut out in both losses. Tongue River also lost to Big Horn 14-0 Oct. 14.
Friday night's game spelled elimination for the Eagles and served as the last game for the five members of the senior class that excelled in a seven-game winning season: Javin Walker, Nate Guimond, Aiden Collingwood, Bonner Wood and Tavis Aksamit.
“It’s just crazy that it's over,” Aksamit said. “You put your whole life into this sport, and now it's over. I feel terrible for all my teammates because they put in so much work and there's nothing we can do about it now… These last four years have been the best experience of my life with my coaches and all my teammates, and all the fans. There’s nothing that can top it. It’s been awesome.”
The Tongue River players were engaged in the game no matter how much they were behind or despite how little time was left on the clock.
“This is a really special group to me,” Hanson said. “It's been a great privilege to be their coach. I'll always treasure these great young men. I'm lucky to be here.”
