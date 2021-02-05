BIG HORN — The No. 5 best scoring team vs. the No. 6 best scoring team in 2A. Identical 2-2 conference records. An Eagles team looking to snap a two-game losing streak vs. a Rams team that most recently defeated 2A’s No. 1 team. Tongue River looking to sweep the Rams for the first time in the past five years, at least, vs. Big Horn seeking revenge for its loss Jan. 16.
The stage had been set for a battle between the cross-county rivals at Big Horn High School Thursday night. And battle the Tongue River High School and Big Horn High School boys basketball teams did — seven lead changes punctuated the contest before the Eagles claimed a 57-52 victory, celebrating with whoops and pats on each other’s backs to the delight of a well-traveled crowd.
“It’s awesome,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “It’s pretty darn awesome. You can see it on the boys’ faces, and how hard they were cheering, but I told them when I went in [the locker room], ‘As little kids growing up, that’s what we think of, that’s what we dream of, is being in a game like that — a close game against your rival.’”
In the game of momentum, the Rams ended the third quarter with a 41-36 advantage before the Eagles went on a 17-6 run to take a 53-47 lead with just over a minute left to play. Big Horn senior James Richards drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with exactly a minute left on the clock to bring the score to 53-50.
Rams head coach Cody Ball immediately called a timeout, and senior Carson Bates managed a steal and a basket after the break to make it a one-point game. Miscommunication between the Big Horn players led to a field goal from Tongue River sophomore Brant Bockman instead of intentionally fouling the Eagles, and Ball called another timeout with 22.4 seconds remaining and a 55-52 deficit on the scoreboard.
Big Horn couldn’t manage a shot and Tongue River senior Greg Bold iced the game in its waning seconds to give the Eagles (11-2, 3-2 conference) the regular-season sweep over the Rams (6-6, 2-3 conference).
“Tongue River came in here and brought the fight with them,” Ball said. “We didn’t back down from the fight, but they just had the final blows more than we did. … It comes down to a play here and a play there as the difference, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Besides the joy accompanying the rivalry victory for the Eagles, the Tongue River team looked like itself again after it started the season 10-0 then dropped back-to-back conference games last weekend. Hanson pointed out his team’s rebounding returning as a key factor to the Eagles’ win, and Ball acknowledged the Rams’ inability to control the boards proved costly.
Rebounding statistics were unavailable at the time of publication, but Ball said he reminded his team to box out during almost every break in the action. Two and a half minutes into the contest and the Eagles earned an 8-4 lead when Ball vocalized, “they’re killing us on the boards” to the Rams.
For the remainder of the first quarter, the Rams’ defense improved as sophomore Cooper Garber checked into the contest and helped pull down rebounds, while junior Cade Butler drew two charges to help Big Horn end the first eight minutes of play down 14-10.
The momentum swung in the Rams’ favor in the second quarter. Though the Eagles and freshman Colter Hanft’s four points started the second frame on a 6-2 run to push Tongue River’s lead to 20-12, Big Horn closed the gap in the following four minutes.
Sophomore Ram Cade Baker scored once from the field and once at the free-throw line to give his team a 23-22 lead at half.
After the break, Butler and Bockman dueled for the lead as Big Horn’s Butler nailed back-to-back-to-back baskets from behind the arc, and Bockman made four consecutive field goals to tie the game at 32 with 2:13 left in the third quarter.
Tongue River junior Wyatt Ostler drained a 3-pointer, then Bates answered with a bucket and-one and Butler later earned a four-point play after being fouled behind the 3-point line. The 41-36 Big Horn lead after 24 minutes of play set up the back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Hanson, who preaches “never too high, never too low,” witnessed his players both on the floor and on the bench wear calm looks on their faces that said to the head coach, “Oh we’re going to get this thing done.”
When the final buzzer elicited raucous cheers from the green and white clad athletes, coaches and fans, Bockman finished with a team-high 14 points while Bold recorded 10. The Eagles haven’t swept the Rams, according to statistics kept by WyoPreps.com since at least the 2014-15 season before which neither team’s statistics appear in the year-end reports.
“It feels great,” senior Sam Patterson.
“Just great,” senior Greg Bold said. “After a tough loss, playing as a team, getting our team ball down —”
“Against our rivals,” Patterson added. “It just feels great.”
Butler led the maroon and gold with 17 points, and Richards and Bates each had nine.
Tongue River hosts Sundance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while Big Horn hosts Newcastle at 4 p.m. If the two teams’ continue at their current pace, the 2A East’s regional competition could feature the cross-county rivalry.
“Did we learn anything today from this loss?” Ball said. “Did we learn anything from the loss a few weeks ago? If things fall the way we think they are, we’ll find out in a couple weeks if we learned anything or if TR is just honestly the better team than us.”