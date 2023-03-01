SHERIDAN — Team Wyoming Girls Under-14 hockey team considers themselves underdogs. As mostly first-generation skaters, the nationals-bound team looks to continue skating paths forward for future generations of Wyoming hockey players.
“We’re a bit of a trailblazing generation at the moment to shape the game in Wyoming and allow people to know how important girls hockey is to communities,” 14U Team Wyoming head coach Sierra Smith said. “So it's a pretty cool opportunity.”
That opportunity translates to 20 Wyoming-based 14U girls hockey players representing their state in Irvine, California March 30 through April 3 at the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls Tier II 14U National Championships. The team earned the trip after finishing first at the Northern Plains District Championship Girls Tier II 14U tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota, Feb. 26.
Of the 20 girls rostered on Team Wyoming for the season, eight come from Sheridan County: Breann Charlebois, Merritt Haswell, Alyssa Biteman, Avery Nikirk, Mallorie Akers, Willow Koltiska, Juniper Koltiska and Alana Mowry.
To make Team Wyoming, girls tried out in April 2022 and started practicing shortly after selectors finalize the roster. Throughout the year and amid seasons for their home teams, players meet around the state for team practices, games and tournaments.
This year’s championship team started the Northern Plains District Championship in Dickinson, North Dakota, with 33 games behind them as a team, more than any other team before, Smith said her assistant coach said. The district consists of South and North Dakotas and Montana. Since Montana didn’t have a team this year, Wyoming faced the Dakotas once each before tournament play. Wyoming lost to South Dakota in overtime, then beat North Dakota in the next game with a 2-1 overtime win to make it to the championship round against North Dakota, again.
“The girls never gave up and rallied into the next game against North Dakota,” Smith said.
Tied 1-1 pushing the game into overtime, Sheridan’s Mallorie Akers knocked in a goal to advance the team ahead of North Dakota for the championship win, notching their ticket to Irvine.
The fight to the championship looked grim for the underdogs, losing to South Dakota in game one 4-3, then watching SD lose to North Dakota 6-1 in the first round. Team Wyoming coming in as underdogs proved successful for its game against North Dakota.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Team Wyoming and Sheridan Hawks Under-19 team member Merritt Haswell said, who loved winning and the cheers and screams that ensued after the final buzzer. “It’s not like one person was doing it all.”
Wyoming girls hockey players usually go in as underdogs, especially compared to longtime competitors from North Dakota and South Dakota, Smith said.
“The girls enjoy being underdogs,” Smith said. “Oftentimes they like proving themselves against teams.”
Seven of the eight Sheridan girls that make up just less than half of Team Wyoming also play for the Sheridan Under-19 Girls Hawks team that earned a runner-up finish at the Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association 19U-A Championship Feb. 12 in Gillette. U19 head coach Jay Charlebois, whose daughter Breann Charlebois tends goal for the U19 team and plays another position for Team Wyoming, said having several of his young players representing the state for Team Wyoming bodes well for the local team’s future.
Breann tried out for the team — for her third time, now — to be challenged. She said not only did she compete in more challenging games, but she also formed friendships with girls around the state, making U19 games against her Team Wyoming teammates that much more fun.
Between now and championship time, some girls will finish their seasons playing on the boys bantam teams and continue individual training before coming together in Jackson for a final team practice before flying across the country.
“Ice time in Wyoming is hard to come by,” Smith said. “A lot of places are either preparing to melt their ice or they're fully booked for the next couple of weeks. So Jackson was our best option and a bunch of parents are from there, so we have places to stay.”
Throughout the season, the girls juggle long travel plans, missing school and making up homework and balancing two hockey team schedules, sometimes more. Haswell’s mother, Christi Haswell, mentioned the helpful schedule for Team Wyoming considering other team games, allowing the girls to stay fresh and maintain good time on the ice in between games and tournaments.
Outside of a planned Disneyland trip and much warmer weather, the girls look to win.
“When I asked what we were going to do in California, her first answer was, ‘Win.’” Christi Haswell said with a laugh. “I was kind of thinking food, but I appreciate your mindset and where your mind should be versus my mind.”
The Irvine schedule has yet to be set, as other teams around the nation are still finishing district tournaments. For those wishing to sponsor Team Wyoming to help alleviate costs for families attending nationals in Irvine, contact Sheridan County’s Mercedes Biteman at mbiteman@gmail.com.