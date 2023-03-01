SHERIDAN — Team Wyoming Girls Under-14 hockey team considers themselves underdogs. As mostly first-generation skaters, the nationals-bound team looks to continue skating paths forward for future generations of Wyoming hockey players. 

“We’re a bit of a trailblazing generation at the moment to shape the game in Wyoming and allow people to know how important girls hockey is to communities,” 14U Team Wyoming head coach Sierra Smith said. “So it's a pretty cool opportunity.”

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

