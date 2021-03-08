SHERIDAN — The annual Sheridan Elks Hoop Shoot was held for students ages 8 to 13 years old at Sheridan Junior High School Saturday. Students earned a spot by winning a shoot-off at their schools during physical education class, and students who did not get to shoot at their school were able to attend and shoot Saturday.
Due to coronavirus-related concerns, district hoop shoots have been canceled.
Below are the full results from each age group:
Girls 8-9 years old
• First place: Big Horn’s Olivia Brogden — 13-of-25
• Second place: Highland Park’s Alivia Healy — 11-of-25
Boys 8-9 years old
• First place: Cloud Peak Elementary’s Noah Miner — 15-of-25
• Second place: Meadowlark’s Luca Weber — 12-of-25
Girls 10-11 years old
• First place: Big Horn’s Maggie Brogden — 16-of-25
• Second place: Meadowlarks’ Macy Fried — 13-of-25
Boys 10-11 years old
• First place: Woodland Park’s Jacob Laird — 15-of-25
• Second place: Clear Creek Middle School’s Jesse Hatch — 14-of-25
Girls 12-13 years old
• First place: Sheridan Junior High School’s Ella Bilyeu — 18-of-25
• Second place: Clear Creek Middle School’s Tera Boden — 16-of-25
Boys 12-13 years old
• First place: Clear Creek Middle School’s Nate Miner — 23-of-25
• Second place: Clear Creek Middle School’s Jonathan Rosalez — 22-of-25