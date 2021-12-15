SHERIDAN — The 2021 Elks Hoop Shoot for children aged 8-13 will take place Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
Participants have been shooting at their respective schools to determine school champions in each of the three age groups — 8-9, 10-11, 12-13. The champions from each school, and any student who did not get to shoot at school, can participate Saturday.
Registration and start times for each age group is staggered each hour. The youngest age group can register at 8:30 a.m. The contest begins at 9. The 10-11 age group can register at 9:30 a.m. and start shooting at 10 a.m. The oldest age group can register at 10:30 a.m. and start shooting at 11 a.m.
The Hoop Shoot is a national program celebrating its 50th anniversary. Local winners will advance to the next level of competition.
If further information is needed, contact Hoop Shoot Chair Gary Joy at 307-752-9967.