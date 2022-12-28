SHERIDAN — It’s not as miraculous as walking on water. But it may be the next best thing.
Snowshoeing offers outdoor lovers the opportunity to walk on snow without sinking too far into the arctic abyss.
A lightweight backpack can make your experience safer, said Nick Flores of Black Mountain Nordic Club. Snowshoers can have spare space for shedding layers, a first aid kit, snacks, water, a headlamp and perhaps even a satellite messenger if going off the trails.
Avid snowshoer Julie Davidson-Greer suggests bringing trekking poles. It can be the difference between getting trapped in deep snow or navigating back to the trail.
“If you're on a packed trail, you’re almost always going to be fine, but you never know. A snowmobile can zoom by and come too close and you jump to the side and get stuck in the snow. The poles can be super helpful,” Davidson-Greer said.
For those that want to give the sport a try, snow shoes can be rented at Adventure Sports by The Sport Stop in Sheridan or The Sports Lure in Buffalo.
The Sibley Lake and Cutler Nordic Trails are maintained by Black Mountain Nordic Club. Sibley Lake has the advantage of having a warming hut on the trail. Those who use the pair of trails are encouraged to donate to the Nordic club, as they are a group of volunteers who take care of the trails.
Cross-country skiers use the smoother part of the trail on the sides. Snowshoers are to walk in the middle to avoid ruining the skiing trail. It’s about the only piece of etiquette for snowshoers according to 69 year old outdoor adventurist Rob Davidson. The avid snowshoer bought his first pair of snowshoes when he moved from Arizona to Wyoming roughly 20 years ago.
“I decided to give into Wyoming and get interested in winter activity. My experience has mostly been in the Bighorns, and I get out a bit every winter,” Davidson said.
Both Davidson and Flores recommend trying the trails up Red Grade Road, made and maintained by the Sheridan Community Land Trust. Easy access to snowshoeing abounds at the Base Trailhead parking spaces. High clearance vehicles with four wheel drive are highly recommended.
What drives people to snowshoe varies depending on who you ask. But the pros are almost certainly agreeable.
“Just being out in the snow and having the sound muffled is what I enjoy most,” Davidson said. “Especially if you can get up into the areas that aren’t very populated and away from the road. In the Bighorns, those can be found pretty easily.”
One of the sparsely populated areas is a new path just past Shell Falls.
“You can have that section of the forest to yourself,” Davidson said. “It’s not designated wilderness but it is void of people and human development back up in there.”
Snowshoeing is slower paced than cross-country skiing, but does have some advantages.
“It's much easier to learn how to snowshoe than to ski. It can also take you into some places that you cannot ski into,” Davidson said.
Flores said the best time of year to snowshoe is in the springtime, since the snow is more favorable.
“The snow has a crust to it and you can snowshoe anywhere. You sink in even less during that time. You can go across any open meadow and truly explore,” Flores said.
Flores said snowshoeing is a great winter activity for avid hikers.
“I think the greatest thing about snowshoeing is it gives people who enjoy hiking and being outside in the mountains an option for exploring the mountains in the wintertime, because it's so different. You can go up there all summer long, and feel like you've experienced everything there is to experience in the Bighorns, but then you go up there in the winter, and it's just so different,” said Flores.
Its easy use and ease of transportation are also benefits to snowshoeing.
“It doesn't take up any space in your vehicle,” Davidson-Greer said. “You don't need any special rack or accommodation. You don't have to measure the length of your car. You just throw the snow shoes in. They're transportable.”