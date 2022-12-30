SHERIDAN — Sam Lecholat has a collegiate season under his belt. Now he’s begun conference play in his sophomore season, where he’s seeking more playing time.
Lecholat, a former Sheridan High School basketball player, is beginning his second season at Montana State University in Bozeman. The 215-pound, 6-foot-7 forward played in 32 games for the Bobcats and averaged 8.4 minutes a game. The former Bronc scored 64 points and collected 45 rebounds over the course of his freshman season. The Bobcats won the Big Sky Tournament Championship last season and earned its first NCAA March Madness bid for the first time since 1996. Montana State fell to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 64.
The former back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year earned more minutes this season. Lecholat now averages nearly 16 minutes a game and scored 10 points against St. Thomas — Minnesota Dec. 8 in just eight minutes of play. He made every field goal, 3-pointer and free throw he attempted in the game. Lecholat also hit every shot against Warner Pacific Nov. 18, when he scored a collegiate career high of 12 points.
Lecholat has had more than a year to reflect on his time at Sheridan High School, where he also participated in choir. He offered advice to high school athletes.
“Enjoy it while it lasts,” Lecholat said. “Because it’s time you can't ever have it back. It’s so much fun to play basketball with your high school friends. They shouldn’t take it for granted, because it’s a good time.”
He added while he enjoys playing at the college level, it does feel more like a job and feels like “serious stuff.”
Lecholat graduated from high school with many basketball accolades. He broke Parker Christensen’s career rebounding record at Sheridan with 840 through 2017-’21. The former Bronc also made All-State status three times.
The forward was able to dunk his sophomore season, but it came with a consequence.
“Our team was really good that season and we were dunking during warm-ups in one of first games. The refs came out, and I didn’t see them while I made a dunk. They gave me a technical foul.
“Let’s just say (head coach) Jeff Martini had some good choice of words to say before the game,” he continued. “His veins on his neck were bulging and it wasn’t a good time.”
Martini and Lecholat’s relationship grew over the course of the forward’s high school career. Lecholat visits the Martini home when in Sheridan to visit his former coach and play with Martini’s children.
“He made it to our home during Christmas break. My kids just adore him. He’s a great kid. We were really lucky he came through because he helped us win a lot of games,” Martini said.
Martini watches Montana State games when he can. Lecholat even takes time out of his busy college schedule to watch Sheridan games. The pair send each other texts on what they’ve seen. The Bobcat hooper said Martini is just a phone call or text away from giving Lecholat pointers and advice.
The Bronc coach said what made Lecholat a great player was his tremendous work ethic.
“His work ethic has never been touched. I mean, there was not a kid who put in so much time into developing his craft. He was in the gym more than any kid I've ever seen,” Martini said. “He’s the epitome of a Wyoming kid.”
Lecholat said there were many times when other students got together for social gatherings and he’d spend the late hours in the gym practicing.
“I’d be thinking of game situations in my head alone in the gym and I’d play it out as if there was only so much time on the clock,” Lecholat said. “I think athletes should just soak themselves into the love of their sport. Do the things you love no matter what people think about it. Just keep at it, because sometimes people are wrong and you can prove them.”
