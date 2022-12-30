SHERIDAN — Sam Lecholat has a collegiate season under his belt. Now he’s begun conference play in his sophomore season, where he’s seeking more playing time. 

Lecholat, a former Sheridan High School basketball player, is beginning his second season at Montana State University in Bozeman. The 215-pound, 6-foot-7 forward played in 32 games for the Bobcats and averaged 8.4 minutes a game. The former Bronc scored 64 points and collected 45 rebounds over the course of his freshman season. The Bobcats won the Big Sky Tournament Championship last season and earned its first NCAA March Madness bid for the first time since 1996. Montana State fell to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 64. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

