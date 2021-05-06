SHERIDAN — Former tennis professional Luke Jensen boasts a resume that includes two All-America titles from his time playing collegiately at the University of Southern California. Jensen won the 1993 French Open doubles title with his brother and reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 6 in the world in November 1993. The Michigan native journeyed around the world with the Association of Tennis Professionals tour, collecting 10 doubles titles and numerous singles victories.
The well-traveled player earned the nickname “Dual Hand Luke” because of his ability to serve at 130 miles per hour with either hand and compiled a 106-57 record as the former head coach for the women’s tennis team at Syracuse University. For the global experience Jensen has collected hosting clinics, Wyoming holds a special place in his heart.
“You make do with what you have,” Jensen said. “That’s the Wyoming way — it’s a little different. It’s not wrong or anything, but you make do with what you have. And it's nature and the people and the food and everything.”
Jensen’s grandfather, an outdoorsman, traveled to Wyoming in 1963 and returned with a mule deer from the Bighorns out of Buffalo and stories from the Mountain West. Twenty years after Jensen’s grandfather passed away in the 1980s, Jensen landed in Wyoming for the first time.
While holding a clinic in Casper, Jensen was amazed at the wildlife wandering next to the tennis courts, and he recalls one of the young players feeling comfortable enough to leave his keys in his truck when they went fishing during a lunch break. Those moments made Jensen feel closer to his grandfather and introduced him to the family-feel of many communities in Wyoming.
“It’s a magical place,” Jensen said. “It’s off the beaten path, and it’s not like anywhere else in the world, and I had such a wonderful experience there.”
For a couple years after his first visit, Jensen returned to Cheyenne to host clinics and decided this year to travel to many cities and towns across the state after contacting the executive director of Wyoming’s chapter of the United States Tennis Association. Jensen will bring his expertise to Sheridan next Friday for seven sessions of instruction at Sheridan High School’s tennis courts, or Thorne-Rider Park’s indoor facility in the case of bad weather.
Impacted by his grandfather’s affinity for the Mountain West, Jensen credits his upbringing in a small town by parents who taught physical education for instilling a love for teaching and coaching in small communities. He expressed appreciation for his career as both a professional tennis player and ESPN analyst as it has allowed him to share his love for the game through clinics and other philanthropic outreach.
When he works with Sheridan athletes, Jensen will prioritize safety and fun while teaching everything from fundamentals to ground strokes and volleys to serves. The one and a half hour sessions will end with games because the former player understands an athlete’s competitiveness and joked he wants to send the younger players home tired.
This will be Sheridan High School tennis’ first clinic, and head coach Bob Faurot hopes the sessions with a tennis professional will prepare athletes for the Broncs and Lady Broncs fall season and inspire them to practice during the summer.
Freshman Gillian Mitzel looks forward to learning new skills, specifically net play and ground strokes, at her first clinic, and sophomore Jake Woodrow hopes to learn how to finesse his basic skills and improve his placement with a focus on the details.
Besides physical skills, Jensen will work with athletes on their mental toughness and aims to help players learn how to navigate pressure, overcome loss and manage other tough situations. Again influenced by his family, Jensen’s mental approach prioritizes having fun and forgetting the “real-world” stuff to focus during practice and competition.
Senior Julia Kutz graduates high school this month and anticipates asking Jensen, the most recent professional she’s worked with, about how the game of tennis has changed and how she can improve her technique before playing collegiately, though she hasn’t decided where yet. Kutz highlighted Jensen’s emphasis on the mental game as an appealing part of the clinic next Friday.
“Tennis is 90% mental and 10% physical,” Kutz said. “It’s definitely a big part of tennis, and whatever advice he has on keeping a strong mental game, not getting down on yourself, because that’s one of the hardest things, I think … so, whatever he has to say about that will be really cool.”
With excited participants like Mitzel, Woodrow and Kutz, Jensen hopes to replicate his previous experiences in Wyoming during his day in Sheridan.
“I’m really excited to get there,” Jensen said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”
Half of the $50 instruction fees for the sessions will go to Sheridan High School’s tennis program, and interested participants can contact the Sheridan Recreation District at 307-674-6421 while those who are 18 and younger can contact Bob Faurot at 307-751-5819.