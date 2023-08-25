By Justin Hunter
BIG HORN — The Rams are just months removed from lifting hardware in Laramie. But Big Horn enters a clean slate and is vying for a repeat.
The defending champions lost seven seniors to graduation including quarterback Cooper Garber. Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said after the state championship Avon Barney would probably be starting at any other 2A program in Wyoming. Barney will be under center this season.
“(Barney) is not the young sophomore waiting in Cooper’s shadows anymore,” McLaughlin said. “He stepped up his leadership this year and has made great plays in practice the last couple of weeks. He’ll be a danger for defenses back there.”
The Rams will be led by six seniors: Drew Heermann, Kiefer Dunham, Gavin Stafford, Caleb Gibson, Ronan Irby and Jacob Brown.
“The seniors have been outstanding so far this year,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really impressed with how they whole team is buying in.”
Dunham said the feeling is different heading into this season than years past now that he’s a senior.
“I had all these older guys to look up to and give direction to the right path. Now we’re the ones that are providing that,” Dunham said.
Dunham said pressure is on the shoulders of every player on the team, not just the seniors.
“We seniors want to leave as champions,” Dunham said. “Last year there was pressure in sending off the senior class the right way. Now the younger players can have some of that pressure too. They want to do that for us. Everyone is putting in the work to make that dream become a reality.”
McLaughlin said he felt confident in his team this time last year but feels even better heading into this season.
“Our execution of the playbook is impressive for this early in the season. It’s at a high level,” McLaughlin said.
The Rams head coach noted he was pleased with the community service work done by his players over the summer and hopes for big turnouts in the stands this season at Big Horn High School.
Big Horn faces Lovell in a rematch of the state championship game Sept 1. The Bulldogs served the Rams their only blemish on their record last season in week one. The home opener is Set. 8 against Upton-Sundance.