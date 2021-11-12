SHERIDAN — Bighorn Mountain Axe hosted fall throwing leagues, sanctioned by the World Axe Throwing League.
Five league members have competed in regional WATL tournaments. Results from the league are as follows:
Individual hatchet
• First place, James Culver
• Second place, Jay Charlebois
• Third place, Tyler Pantle
Big axe
• First place: Jay Charlebois
• Second place: Tyler Pantle
• Third place: James Culver
Duals
• First place, Deep Six (James Culver and Tyler Pantle)
• Second place, Axe Hats (Jay and Katie Charlebois)
• Third place, Geriaxtricks (Spencer Kuzara and Kim Warren)
National standings
• Individuals: James Culver, Tyler Pantle and Jay Charlebois are in top 300 out of 3,600 throwers
• Bix axe: Katie Culver and Katie Charlebois are in top 300 out of 706 throwers; James Culver and Tyler Pantle are in the top 200 of 706 throwers; Jay Charlebois is in the top 100 of 706 throwers
• Duals: Deep Six is 28 out of 255 teams, Axe Hats are 80 out of 255 teams.