SHERIDAN — When Shawn Kelley and his family moved to Sheridan in 2019, he looked for places for his daughter, Emerson, to continue playing fastpitch softball as she had in Bismarck, North Dakota. The problem: Sheridan didn’t have any fastpitch travel teams. It barely had any fastpitch rec squads.
So Kelley and his daughter spent the summer commuting three hours to Cody on the weekends so she could suit up for a travel team there.
Since then, softball has exploded in Sheridan on multiple levels.
And Kelley has been part of the solution to the lack of teams his family faced when arriving in town. He helped get the Wyoming Mystix fastpitch travel program up and running and now coaches his daughter’s 12 and under team.
“After (2019), I decided to do everything I could to get something started here in town,” Kelley said. “... There was a need for it. There were girls that wanted to try (fastpitch softball) and see what it’s all about.”
After having only one 12U team last year, the Mystix partnered with Johnson County this year. The group now fields one 10U, two 12U and one 14U team. This Saturday and Sunday, the organization will host its first big tournament in its existence.
“Obviously, the end goal is to grow softball,” Kelley said. “When you go into a tournament and play competitively, it helps girls want to continue playing. I think that’s been the biggest asset to our success is the amount of kids that want to play and want to be competitive.”
In 2020, the Mystix rostered 14 players. This year, the number swelled to more than 60.
“It’s grown like wildfire,” Kelley said.
The success of the Mystix has carried over into the Sheridan Recreation District softball leagues and could impact a potential future of high school fastpitch softball in town.
The Sheridan Recreation District has sponsored youth and adult slow-pitch softball for decades. But youth participation waned in recent years. A couple years ago, the rec district founded a fastpitch league, though it started slowly.
After the first summer of the league, Seth Ulvestad, the rec district’s executive director, wanted to improve it.
“The first thing we did was reach out to people who knew what they were doing and knew more about the game of fastpitch softball,” Ulvestad said. “We’re good at coordinating games at the rec district, but it’s helpful to have people that know more about the rules and how the game is played.”
Kelley worked with the rec district and offered some tips. He officially joined the board last summer.
Now, there are three divisions, all with four or more teams. The Minis are for first- through third-graders. The Intermediate division is for fourth- and fifth-graders. And the Minor League includes sixth- through eighth-graders. With approximately 12 players per team, the program has grown quickly — just like the Mystix.
“We want to make sure there is an opportunity for as many youth of that age that want to participate,” Ulvestad said. “We just want to increase participation and make sure everyone has the opportunity to play if they want.”
Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian has noticed the growth and momentum of the youth fastpitch softball programs in town. The Wyoming High School Activities Association recently sponsored the sport, and the spring 2021 season was the first in the state.
Julian can see a potential future for the sport at Sheridan High School.
“I really think it will be headed here (to our district) because we’re seeing this ground surge that we have for the past couple years of youth, and I think that’s an important piece of it,” Julian said. “To make the commitment, I think you want to make the commitment when you know it’s sustainable and can achieve something that is good for the kids and good for the district.”
Right now, a few barriers stand in the way to Sheridan officially adopting softball.
Sheridan High School doesn’t have a softball facility, and softball fields are already sparse in town, per Kelley. Julian also mentioned budget concerns and wants to make sure the great youth participation continues so those players form a consistent stream into the high school system.
“The district is very aware, and my office is watching the youth interest level closely,” Julian said. “When we feel like we can do it in the way of starting it off in a good way and supporting it financially, I’m sure that we’ll make a push to do that. I just don’t feel like we’re there yet.”
This weekend’s Mystix tournament will be a big step.
The Mystix rarely compete in Sheridan. Instead, the program typically travels to tournaments in Gillette or Montana. Kelley thinks this weekend’s tournament will be good for the players and good for the town, showcasing the giant leap the sport has made in Sheridan the past few summers.
After all, a few summers ago, there were barely any teams.