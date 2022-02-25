SHERIDAN — Five Sheridan County basketball teams competed at the 1A and 2A East Regional Tournaments Thursday.
The Big Horn and Tongue River boys teams both earned wins. No. 1 Tongue River defeated No. 4 Moorcroft 71-36, and No. 2 Big Horn beat No. 3 Glenrock 60-29. The Rams match up with Pine Bluffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles follow against Wright at 8:30 p.m.
On the girls side, all three local teams lost. No. 3 Arvada-Clearmont fell to No. 2 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 49-21 in the 1A East tournament. The Lady Panthers take on H.E.M. at noon Friday. In the 2A East games, No. 4 Big Horn lost to No. 1 Moorcroft 52-23, and No. 3 Tongue River came up just short against No. 2 Glenrock 30-28. The Lady Rams and Lady Eagles face each other at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The regional tournaments run through Saturday.