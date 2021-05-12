DAYTON — Tongue River High School’s track and field practices feature intrateam competition, words of encouragement and selfless attitudes as the Eagles and Lady Eagles prepare for the 2A East regional meet in Torrington Friday and Saturday. For those reasons, 12 Eagles and eight Lady Eagles have prequalified for the state championship meet in two weeks.
Five sets of siblings influence Tongue River’s family-like culture that has driven the team’s success throughout the season. Each pair elevates the Eagles’ and Lady Eagles’ performances and adds an element of sibling rivalry, as well as cooperation.
“We have so many people supporting each other,” junior Jane Pendergast said. “Every day we break off saying, ‘family,’ and having so many sets of siblings means it really is a family.”
Head coach Steve Hanson hasn’t had this many sets of siblings play for Tongue River in the past eight years, let alone compete with each other on the same team.
Regardless of the siblings’ tendency to push or encourage each other, Hanson watches the athletes respect the other’s strengths and weaknesses. Every pair wants to see their sibling succeed because of familial ties and loyalty to Tongue River’s program.
“Sometimes they get very competitive with each other because there’s an additional edge,” Hanson said. “And, in some ways, they’re very kind to each other.”
Twin brothers and Tongue River juniors Garrett and Wyatt Ostler don’t participate in any of the same events, as cross-country runner Wyatt focuses on his distance races and football player Garrett long jumps and sprints. Wyatt’s focus shows itself in his more serious personality, while outgoing Garrett wasn’t sure he would run track and field this spring season, though Hanson is glad he did.
Similarly, freshman Connor Cummins and junior Eli both work hard, but Hanson said Eli’s studiousness compliments younger brother Connor’s goofier personality.
“We’re very competitive,” Eli said. “In everything we do.”
“I think that’s what pushes us to do our best,” Connor added.
In the way that the Cummins support each other, so do the Pendergast sisters. Junior Jane and freshman Addie have their own niches on and off the track but come together during practice and competition to offer constructive criticism.
“I would say we’re more supportive,” Jane said.
“I love to see her run,” Addie said. “She’s really strong.”
The Pendergasts compete in different events and run differently, whereas the Barron brothers have the same gait and running style — Hanson said the naked eye could tell freshman Michael and senior Jason are brothers — as well as a deep-seeded love for the sport.
Caleb and Camden Kilbride, a freshman and junior, respectively, compete with each other in the high jump, 110- and 300-meter hurdles and set aside personal endeavors for the success of the team.
“I would say we’re competitive, but in a supportive way,” Caleb said. “We compete with each other to do our best.”
“We excel by competing against each other,” Camden continued.
Jason Baron prequalified as part of the 4x800-meter relay, while Wyatt Ostler prequalified in that relay too, as well as two 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams. One of those sprint medley relays featured both Garrett and Wyatt, but the twins’ different capabilities show in Garrett’s prequalification in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and Wyatt’s prequalification in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run.
The Pendergast sisters have also prequalified for the state meet in different events, as Addie has prequalified for the 100- and 400-meter dashes and the 800-meter run. Jane prequalified in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash, and both are part of Tongue River’s 1,600 sprint medley relay and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Blood relatives or not, Hanson noted every Eagle and Lady Eagle this season sacrifices their personal goals for the teams’ goals of winning a state championship.
“They’re the closest track team I’ve ever coached,” Hanson said. “Just as far as how they support each other — it’s really special.”
Driven by the quote, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when we don’t worry about who gets the credit,” Hanson has seen athletes willingly change the events they competed in during the season to try to score more team points.
Tongue River hopes to see its season-long selflessness serve as an X factor during postseason competition, and the Eagles and Lady Eagles say a healthy amount of nerves will travel with them to Torrington. Two and a half months worth of track and field practice and a lifetime of sibling support comes to a head Thursday.
The 2A East regional competition begins with boys and girls pole vault, girls high jump and the girls 800-meter run at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.