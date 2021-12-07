SHERIDAN — Five local high school coaches won Wyoming Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year awards in their respective fall sports.
Sheridan had four coaches earn the honors. Jeff Mowry won Head Coach of the Year and Kevin Rizer won Assistant of the Year in 4A football. Head coach Kaelee Saner and assistant Meg Muth took the awards in 4A girls golf.
Big Horn’s Alli Nikont claimed the head coaching prize in 2A volleyball.
All five led their teams to state championships.
The winners will be recognized next summer at the WCA’s annual Hall of Fame and awards banquet in Casper.