SHERIDAN — Wyoming Soccer announced its invitees to its West Region Olympic Development camp in Aurora, Colorado, and Ojai, California, this summer with five Sheridan players making the list.
Michael McMullen was invited to attend camp in Colorado from July 3-7 as a 2009 player, Annabelle Healy was invited as a 2008 player to Colorado from June 28-July 2 and Lia Flores-Moens was invited to the same session as a 2007 player.
Kayleigh Thomas, a Sheridan High School senior who plays for the Lady Broncs, was invited to attend camp in California from July 8-12 as a 2004 player, and Sheridan sophomore Broncs competitor Daniel Magera can attend camp in Colorado from July 3-7 as a 2004 player.
Wyoming’s Olympic Development Program aims to bring the best players in the state together to compete at regional ODP events. ODP teams will have a maximum of 22 players in each age group in both genders, and only 18 players can be selected for a competitive ODP event.
Players had to attend ODP tryouts to be considered for selection to the ODP program and had to have been invited to the tryouts by a Wyoming ODP coach.