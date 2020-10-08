SHERIDAN — Here's what you need to know ahead of the NA3HL Sheridan Hawks' home-opening series against the Butte Cobras at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Whitney Rink at the M&M's Center will be limited to 305 spectators for the time being. The limited capacity is in accordance with Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Department of Health orders, USA Hockey, North American 3 Hockey League and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19-related guidelines.
- All 2020-21 season ticket holders including sponsors, founders, boosters and billet families are guaranteed admission to home games.
- All season ticket holders must arrive at the gate at 6:30 p.m. to have guaranteed admission.
- Once all season ticket holders present are admitted, gates will open for general admission and season ticket holders arriving after 6:30 p.m. until the 305 spectator capacity is reached.
- Masks will be encouraged but not required.