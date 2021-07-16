COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Award winners Thursday, and several Sheridan County natives from the University of Wyoming made the list.
Blayne Baker, Parker Christensen and William Pelissier, football; Kirby Coe-Kirkham, men's golf; Caige McComb, men's track; Molly Green and Zoe Robison, women's swimming; and Jordan Christensen, women's track and field earned the academic honors.
To be eligible for the 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Team, student-athletes must have completed at least two semesters at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The athletic contribution/participation requirement was omitted for the award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.