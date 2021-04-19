ST. LOUIS — When the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks took the ice for the third period of their semifinal game against the Rochester Grizzlies Sunday afternoon, forward Justin Schwartzmiller hugged his billet father then tapped forward Blake Billings on the head before taking a seat on the bench. Forward Luke Desmarais gave Billings a hug, and the trend of brief bench hugs, head taps and fist bumps between players continued throughout the final 20 minutes of play.
“‘Enjoy the ride,’” assistant coach Chad Bailey told the Hawks before the third period. “‘You’ve got 20 minutes left together. Enjoy it. Enjoy every second of it.’”
The Hawks played hard in the third period, beating the Grizzlies to several loose pucks and blocking shots until the final horn sounded the end of the game and the end of Sheridan’s season with a 7-1 loss. Tears and on-ice hugs followed, then the Hawks lined up to shake the Grizzlies’ hands at center ice before huddling to the right of their bench one last time as a 2020-21 group.
“We had a good season,” Billings said. “We worked hard, as hard as we could, but it didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
Sheridan beat the Northeast Generals 13-2 Thursday, setting a league record for most goals scored in a national championship tournament game, then lost 2-1 in overtime to North Iowa Friday to set themselves up for the semifinal game Sunday.
For the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division that managed a 39-1 regular season record and 41-game winning streak, the Hawks started the first period of their semifinal matchup “flat” and surrendered four goals to the Central Division’s Rochester.
The deficit decided Sheridan’s fate within the first 20 minutes, as the physical Grizzlies skated faster than the characteristically speedy Hawks.
Forward Joey Malugani caught Sheridan’s defense on an odd-man rush up the right side, then skated right to left through the slot to beat a sprawling Hawks’ goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos. Just one minute and 15 seconds later, forward Justin Wright scored near the right faceoff circle, putting his team ahead 2-0 at 8:15 of the first.
The early two-goal lead prompted head coach Andy Scheib to use his timeout, though Malugani netted his second just more than three minutes later, and forward Garrett Smith scored with 3:30 left in the period. Rochester ended the 40 minutes of play with a 4-0 advantage.
As a testament to the Grizzlies size, speed and physicality shutting down the Hawks’ typically potent offense, Rochester outshot Sheridan 17-2 in the first period.
“It took a period to get our legs underneath of us,” Bailey said. “And that period was the deciding factor. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. They gave it everything they had for 47 games this season, and this was a tough one.”
Forward Jacob Cummings scored at 6:51 of the second period to put Sheridan on the board, wristing home a rebound past Grizzlies goaltender Shane Soderwall though Rochester answered 20 seconds later to maintain their four-goal lead. Malugani completed his hat trick bid on the power play with just less than five minutes to play in the second to give the Grizzlies a 6-1 lead through two periods.
The five-goal deficit, though not insurmountable, still prompted Bailey and Scheib to encourage the Hawks to enjoy their last 20 minutes of competitive hockey together as a group.
The third period featured moments of camaraderie between the Sheridan veterans, newcomers and late-season additions in spite of the Grizzlies adding another goal at 11:46 and two unsuccessful Hawks power plays.
Scheib and Bailey put the team’s “age outs” — players who will be ineligible to play junior hockey next year, thus making Sunday’s game their last as a junior hockey player — onto the ice for the final minutes of the game.
The horn sounded Rochester’s 7-1 win and the end of Sheridan’s Fraser Cup national championship tournament berth. Scheib had to beckon some players off the ice to the locker room after they lingered near the goal crease for several minutes.
“Don’t hang your heads,” Scheib said he told the team after. “We ran into a team that was on, they were good. There’s nothing to be disappointed about being a top-four team in the country. We can’t be mad about it.”
The Hawks will likely skate one last time together in Sheridan and complete exit interviews before returning to their hometowns for the spring and summer.