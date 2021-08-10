BIG HORN — No Trees, Jan Pamela and the Parrot Heads claimed victories at Flying H Polo Club Saturday.
In the 11 a.m. game, No Trees defeated Cessna 10-8.
The Budweiser Cup followed at 1 p.m. Jan Pamela beat BTA 12-9. Jan Pamela’s Carlitos Galindo won the Most Valuable Player Award, and Valid, the horse ridden by BTA’s Steve Krueger, earned Best Playing Pony.
In the 3 p.m. weekend finale, the Moncrieff Cup, the Parrot Heads took down the Myopia Seagulls 12-10. Julian De Lusarreta swept the awards, grabbing MVP honors and playing Baby Back, the Best Playing Pony winner.
The club hosts 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games Thursday and Saturday this week. Saturday’s main event is the Bradford Brinton Memorial Cup.