BIG HORN — The Flying H Polo Club held the Skeeter Johnston Memorial Cup Saturday.
The Parrot Heads beat No Trees 11-7 in the 11 a.m. game.
At 1 p.m., Coca-Cola defeated Jan Pamela 13-7. Coca-Cola’s Stephen Burr won MVP, and Sugar, ridden by Gillian Johnston, was the Best Playing Pony.
In the cup finals at 3 p.m., Clearwater took down BTA 15-10. Camp Campbell of Clearwater claimed the MVP award while Will Johnston’s Hello Kitty earned Best Playing Pony.
This week, Flying H hosts its normal slate of 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games Thursday and Saturday. The Gallatin Ranch Cup will be contested Saturday.