BIG HORN — All was quiet Thursday at the Flying H Polo Club. A cool breeze blew through the barns, and riders cantered polo ponies in the fields against the backdrop of the Bighorn Mountains. But at its first Saturday match of the summer Thursday, July 6, Flying H will be buzzing with energy as it begins its 19th season in operation.

The club will continue to host three games every Thursday and Saturday — as well as two Sunday games — throughout the season, which runs until late August.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you