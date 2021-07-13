BIG HORN — The Flying H Polo club opened its summer season with three games Sunday. The main event was the Oliver Wallop Cup won by BTA.
In the 11 a.m. game, Horsegate defeated Manderleigh 15-13.
At 1 p.m., Cessna beat Jan Pamela 11-10 in the Canyon Ranch Classic. Jan Pamela’s Camp Campbell claimed the MVP award, and Earwig, a Cessna horse ridden by Gillian Johnston, won Best Playing Pony.
BTA topped Parrot Heads 10-7 in the 3 p.m. Oliver Wallop Cup. BTA’s Steve Krueger was selected as the MVP, and the Best Playing Pony was Normita, ridden by BTA’s Frankie Bilbao.
The club will host 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games Thursday and Sunday this week. Sunday is the Cloud Peak Cup.