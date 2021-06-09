BIG HORN — Brand new in his job and two months into the great unknown of the COVID-19 pandemic, Will Johnston started making phone calls.
Johnston took over as manager of the Flying H Polo Club in May 2020 and was forced to ponder two potentially grim scenarios. No. 1, he thought the 2020 season might have to be played without spectators. Or No. 2, he worried the season wouldn’t happen at all.
Ultimately, Johnston and Flying H avoided both.
“I just basically started calling everybody,” Johnston said. “I asked them, ‘I know this is a hard ask, but if we had polo this summer, are you still wanting to come?’ Everybody really supported us and committed … I said ‘I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’ll have some polo, and we’ll have some fun.’”
Flying H hosted a full 2020 season, and now, Johnston expects a return to a conventional season this summer. From July 8 through Aug. 28, the club will host three games — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — every Thursday and Saturday.
“Unless some strange wrench gets thrown in, we’re really running it as a normal year,” he said.
Last year, Flying H worked with the Sheridan County Health Department on how to allow spectators and keep them, along with players, grooms and staff members, safe.
The state of Wyoming has peeled back many COVID restrictions during the last few weeks, but Johnston said the club will continue to follow the health department’s lead if protocols change.
“We want to be a safe place,” he said. “We want to be a fun place for people to come.”
Players, grooms and staff took COVID tests upon arriving in town last summer. This year, they will not be administered arrival tests. Vaccinations are encouraged but not required.
Johnston and Hayley Klintworth, who is in charge of marketing and public relations for the club, both think 2020 attendance was up from past years.
“I think we had much bigger attendance last year than normal because we were one of the few things open,” Klintworth said. “It was outside, and it was something people could do as a family and be safe, still.”
COVID restrictions made it hard to count individual attendees, but Klintworth said the club was routinely hitting 100-plus cars of spectators on game days.
This season, spectators still have the option of parking their cars along the side of the field and watching the games from there. Bleachers also will be set up for people who feel comfortable and want to socialize.
Admission is free.
The season will feature the return of food trucks at the club and complimentary champagne during the traditional divot stomp at the 3 p.m. games on Saturdays. Club members will also have social events. COVID-19 axed all of that last year.
Even with some of the fan experiences making a comeback, “the game is still the anchor,” Johnston said.
“The product will be the same — great polo, great atmosphere, friendly atmosphere,” he said. “I think the only thing I expect to feel a little different may be just the energy of people. It’s been a stressful year for everyone, and everyone’s had different situations. I think everyone will come out and not feel so uncomfortable or tense.”
Johnston admits the 2020 season was overwhelming for himself, too. But he’s ready to move on.
His horses arrive at Flying H Wednesday. Everyone else’s will come in the middle of this month.
He smiles at that thought.