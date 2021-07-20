BIG HORN — The Flying H Polo Club returned to action with the Cloud Peak Cup Saturday, its second weekend of the season.
In the 11 a.m. Cloud Peak Challenge, The Villages took down No Trees 9-8.
Myopia Seagulls beat Manderleigh 8-5 in the Cloud Peak Classic at 1 p.m. Felipe Marquez swept the awards, claiming Most Valuable Player and riding Once, the horse that earned Best Playing Pony.
In the 3 p.m. finals, Cessna defeated Coke 12-10. Cessna’s Alfonso Pieres was named MVP, and Lance Stefanakis of Cessna rode the Best Playing Pony, Pocatella.
The club will play 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games Thursday and Saturday this week. Saturday is the Skeeter Johnston Memorial Cup.