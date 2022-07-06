SHERIDAN — Galloping into its 18th season, Flying H Polo Club staff look forward to a successful season coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past few years, the club followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state recommendations to keep visitors safe. With COVID-19 recommendations lifted, the club can start without any limitations July 7, when it will host its first day of games.
Previously, the club required COVID-19 testing regularly, along with maintaining small groups when practicing. The Flying H Polo Club also highly suggested players receive vaccines; however, they were not required to participate in games.
Players arrive from around the world to compete, coming from as far as Argentina and South Africa, as well as various states such as Texas.
“Everyone that comes here from the United States has at least a two- or three-day drive to bring their horses here,” Johnston said.
With players coming from all over the world, Flying H Polo Club Manager Will Johnston and Director of Marketing and Public Relations Hayley Maritz are hoping to keep the members safe throughout this season. The last thing they want is for the testing and mandates to return.
Although the staff members of the Flying H Polo Club and players constantly have COVID-19 on their mind, they are working to keep spirits up while everyone is together, Johnson said. Johnston and Maritz describe the polo season as a long summer camp for adults.
Even though the players are competing against each other to win, they see each other as a family on and off the field, according to Johnston. Often, you can see the team participating in small games outside of official matches or talking to each other during a barbecue.
Every Thursday and Saturday, players compete in games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The free games might be moved due to weather; however, Johnston makes it a priority to ensure those games occur. Staff will post last-minute updates for games on the club’s Facebook page, Flying H Polo Club, or Instagram, @flyinghpolo. The location of games will also be posted on social media, with the team jumping between their three fields.
“We will always put up on our social media which field the game will be played on,” Maritz said. “I will always post on who is playing in the games and what team they are on. I will also post on what food vendors will be there and what time, really anything that would be important to know.”
Several food trucks and a clothing trailer sell items for visiting spectators, Maritz said, and there is no dress code for the games.
Just like every year, the club will have a half-time champagne divot stomp at the 3 p.m. games on Saturdays.
For individuals interested in polo but might seem intimated, Johnston and Maritz said they encourage questions.
Walking into the large facility for the first time might be very overwhelming; however, Johnston assures that he will be there to welcome individuals. He also describes the team as very friendly, also willing to answer questions and show individuals around the fields.
“Everybody here is enjoying themselves and wants to be helpful,” Johnston said. “You just have to drive through the gates and if you do not know where to go just ask somebody unless they are new too.”
For more information about the dates and times for games, see flyinghpolo.com.