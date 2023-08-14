BIG HORN — Flying H Polo Club became one of the first clubs in the world Thursday to use optic yellow polo balls during a game, which players said brings much-needed innovation to a sport that dates back centuries.
Traditionally, almost all polo balls are white in color. But a few years ago, Flying H Polo Club Manager Will Johnston said he and his grandfather Skey Johnston began to toy with the idea of creating a ball that would be easier to follow on the field. Will Johnston began reading about why certain sports balls, like softballs, tennis balls and even some golf balls, are dyed yellow.
“My granddad started saying that we have to evolve the game, just through little things. One night I went to bed thinking about it, and I thought, you know … if we can see the ball better, that means the spectators can also see the ball better, and it becomes more television-friendly,” Johnston said. “That's a simple thing. And that's when I found out information about the optic yellow color.”
Optic yellow often makes small, fast-moving balls much easier to see. The color also shows up better on camera, which is why some sports decided changing the color would be beneficial for television broadcasts.
Take tennis, for example — tennis balls were historically white until the 1970s and 80s, when the International Tennis Federation began allowing yellow balls so they would show up better on color television screens. They grew in popularity and now, most tennis balls produced are optic yellow.
After reading about the practicality behind the color, Johnston reached out to a company called Texas Polo to see if they could produce 100 regulation polo balls in optic yellow. The process of designing and creating them took about two years, but the balls finally arrived at Flying H last week. Texas Polo also sent another set of 100 yellow balls to a polo club in England.
“There’s all this incredible research and everything's pointing toward trying this. There's really something to this color for reaction time and for people to actually be able to follow the ball,” Johnston said. “So anyway, we got it done.”
After teams played with an optic yellow ball for the first time Thursday during the Bradford Brinton Memorial Cup, players agreed the bright color made it easier to keep the ball in their peripheral vision. Player Phillip Higgins even said he thought the balls sounded different.
“I thought it sounded better, and I definitely could see it better. I was interested to see how it showed up on camera,” Higgins said.
Johnston said the change in color initially made a difference in how he approached the game mentally, but agreed it ultimately improved how well he could track the ball.
“It took a while to get used to it … you look at it a little bit differently. I tried to hit it too hard, and changed my swing a little bit. It’s just more of a mental thing than anything,” Johnston said. “I think it's just a process of realizing it’s the same thing. It's the same ball. It's the same material. It's mind over matter.”
Johnston, Higgins and player Miguel Astrada agreed it’s often common for polo players and enthusiasts to shy away from change. They said they hope the use of optic yellow balls will inspire others in the polo community to consider ways to adapt and improve the sport.
“I think this is a big achievement and a success, for sure,” Astrada said. “Polo needs some modernization and changes. The next step is to get a ball that doesn’t dent.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.