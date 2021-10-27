SHERIDAN — Several teams begin postseason tournaments and games this weekend, including athletes from Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools.
Sheridan hosting quarterfinal game
Sheridan High School football hosts the first postseason game at Homer Scott Field, with kickoff at 6 p.m. Friday.
Follow along with the team through the postseason tournament bracket.
Big Horn travels to Lyman
Big Horn High School football travels to Lyman for quarterfinals Friday, with kickoff at 1 p.m.
Tongue River hosts regionals
Tongue River and Big Horn high school volleyball teams will remain in the county for the 2A East Regional Tournament, with the Lady Eagles hosting the tournament.
The Lady Eagles start action at 9 a.m. against Glenrock, followed by the Lady Rams playing Wright starting at 1 p.m.
The cross-county rivals won't see each other facing off unless both teams make it to the regional championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sheridan faces No. 3 East
The No. 6 Lady Broncs travel to Gillette and face No. 3 Cheyenne East 1 p.m. Friday to start the 4A East Regional Tournament. It's a double elimination tournament, so Sheridan will either win and play again at 5:30 Friday or lose and continue into action Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The Sheridan Press will continue covering local teams as they compete in events. Check out the local sports briefs