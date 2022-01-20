SHERIDAN — Twelve local high school football players were announced as 2021 Scholar-Athlete nominees by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Those nominated include Josh Thompson of Big Horn and 11 Sheridan Broncs — Rich Hall, Brock Steel, Carl Askins, Rudy Osborne, Texas Tanner, Tyler Ormseth, Ezra Eckland, Matthew Ingalls, Cody Kilpatrick, Jim Strobbe and Caden Steel.
Coaches from each high school football team in the state are encouraged to nominate players who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Overall, 71 student-athletes from 20 Wyoming high schools were nominated. Ten student-athletes, including two nominees from the University of Wyoming, will be named finalists in February.
The finalists will receive a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year earns an additional $1,200 scholarship.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation, the Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and communities.