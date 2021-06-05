SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Sandy Michelena started a track and field program in Ten Sleep, game planned for both eight-man and 11-man football, led Tongue River’s volleyball program to 46-straight wins, coached girls basketball at Sheridan Junior High School and most recently served as an assistant coach for Sheridan High School’s golf team. Michelena’s career has criss-crossed the state of Wyoming, racking up eight state championships and numerous regional and conference titles in five sports to become a charter member of the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame and member of the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame.
Michelena has always expected his athletes to show up to practice on time and call him “Coach Mich” or “Michelena.” He doesn’t tolerate swearing and thinks No. 13 is unlucky. His favorite sport has always been whichever one he was coaching at the time and, for all the changes he’s made while coaching for the past 60 years, his favorite part of the job has remained unchanged.
“It’s the kids,” Michelena said. “It’s the relationship you have with the kids.”
Born and raised in Sheridan, Michelena attended and played basketball at Sheridan College, previously located in the old hospital building on Saberton Avenue. After playing for the then-SC Eagles, Michelena played at Black Hills State University for one year before beginning his coaching career in Ten Sleep in 1960.
At Ten Sleep High School, Michelena served as the head football and basketball coaches for one year while starting the school’s first free track and field program. He spent his next four years at Mountain View High School, coaching both basketball and track and field while leading the eight-man football team to two undefeated seasons.
Michelena returned to Sheridan to coach wrestling, basketball and track at Woodland Park Junior High School for two years then moved to Dayton where he spent 28 years at Tongue River High School, serving as an assistant football coach, head track coach and basketball coach and the school’s athletic director.
While with the Lady Eagles volleyball program, Michelena coached his team to single block opponents at the net — an unconventional approach to the game that usually has two taller players block. But Michelena’s style paid off and led to two state championships and the aforementioned 46-game winning stretch with Tongue River.
Following Michelena’s stint in Dayton, he returned to Sheridan in 1995 and coached volleyball at Sheridan High School, basketball at Sheridan College, girls basketball at Sheridan Junior High before becoming a first-time golf coach for Big Horn and Tongue River high schools' joint program in 2009.
In 2012, Michelena joined Sheridan High School’s golf program and offered his expertise to fellow assistant coach Larry Martoglio and then-volunteer coach Kaelee Saner.
Martoglio first met Michelena in 1972 when they coached rival Legion Baseball teams. As the two worked together with Sheridan’s golf program, Martoglio arrived 30 minutes early to practice but never once beat Michelena to the course, saying the habit was part of Michelena’s three standout characteristics.
“He’s very enthusiastic, very prompt and very organized,” Martoglio said.
Once Michelena arrived early, he asked athletes how their day had been and how they were doing. Martoglio points to this as key to Michelena’s success — forming relationships with and understanding how to motivate every player on any given day.
Rising senior golfers Alex and Sean Sanders banter back and forth with Michelena on the golf course and laugh at their coach’s regular use of the phrase “holy tomatoes.” Sean described Michelena as “joyful,” while Alex pointed to the most recent conference tournament when he and a Broncs teammate were paired together as a favorite memory with Michelena.
“He wanted to walk with us for a few holes, and when he did that Josh and I were on fire,” Alex said. “It was really nice. He was celebrating the whole time, that was pretty funny.”
Saner, now head golf coach for SHS, said Michelena “always has a smile on his face” but knows when to refocus, giving both stern criticism and high-fives. Michelena taught Saner the importance of a coaching staff acting as a team and supported whatever decision she made.
“He always made me feel good, and I kind of get teary-eyed,” Saner said, choking up, “because he always made me feel like I was making the right decision. It’s hard and, with Sandy, I always felt so supported by him and his positivity.”
When recounting his travels and coaching career, Michelena insists every program he’s worked with had “good kids.” He enjoyed how often and how closely he worked with Sheridan College’s basketball players and thought Sheridan Junior High’s girls basketball team players were the best listeners. Michelena said he remembers nearly every big loss, while wins blend together.
The longtime coach credits his ability to adjust his coaching style with his success, pointing to the fact that he’s no longer as hard-nosed as he was in 1960, though he has always held his athletes to a high standard and valued hard work.
Michelena will step away from Sheridan’s golf program as an official assistant coach, but he does not plan on retiring and will volunteer with Sheridan County School District 2 as needed. He plans on fishing, golfing and continuing to take daily walks with his wife Marilyn, who he thanks along with his children Toby and Susan for their support for the past six decades.
Moving up and down a football field’s sidelines, taking a moment to sit courtside or standing on a track or golf course, Michelena has watched generations of athletes grow up before him.
“The kids today are every bit as nice as the kids in 1960,” Michelena said. “They are just as nice. … I have more love now for the kids than I ever have.”