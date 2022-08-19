SHERIDAN – Big Horn High School was a football juggernaut from 2003 to 2004. That’s when Bobby St. John led the Rams to back-to-back 2A state titles. St. John was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Commonly referred to as “Saint,” John led the Rams for seven seasons and made the playoffs every year at the helm. Big Horn was state championship bound in four seasons, winning twice. St. John said many games he’s coached at the high school were notable, but one he remembers fondly over all the others. The Rams were the No. 1 seed in the 2004 season and hosted the state championship game. St. John hoisted the state championship trophy for the second time in front of many rowdy Ram fans.
“It was neat to see just how many people were there. I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” St. John said.
St. John was informed he was going to be inducted into the hall of fame when he was fishing through mail and opened a letter from the Wyoming Coaches Association. St. John said he thought of all the people that contributed to his success.
“I was excited to find out that I was adopted into the hall of fame family,” St John said. “There were a lot of people that got me to that level of success. I was very fortunate to have the right people around me. I worked with some great assistants. I really had some great kids. They enjoyed offseason conditioning, and we just had solid team chemistry. They would run through a brick wall for you.”
St. John joins his father, Burt St. John, who passed away last summer, in the hall of fame. Burt St. John was the basketball head coach at Glenrock, then at Sheridan High School. He was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1984. A family member of St. John rode into Sheridan with style for his hall of fame induction. Bobby St. John’s son, Jake St. John, is a flight instructor for the Navy and was able to get a cross-country flight with a student of his to witness his father’s induction.
“It was a big deal to see my son fly in. It was a special time,” St. John said.
St. John is still heavily involved in Big Horn athletics. He currently serves as the football and track coach at Big Horn Middle School. St. John said he would have a tough time leaving the game he loves most.
“It’s just something that gets in your blood. I just think football is one of the most ultimate team games. All the kids have to be on the same page,” St. John said.
Former running back and middle linebacker in 2001 and 2002, Matt Kolden, said “Saint” always prepared to play.
“One of his biggest attributes is that he’s a huge motivator,” Kolden said “He made us work harder, without the guys even knowing it. They just wanted to work harder for him. Everyone could tell he cares for his players.”
Kolden went on to play football at Rocky Mountain College, and St. John continues to be a mentor of his. St. John even officiated his wedding a few years ago.
St. John acknowledged that it is the Big Horn community that makes the football program special.
“We just had a great support system in the community. The administration gave us everything we needed. Parents were very supportive. And I appreciate that greatly. It’s just something that is going to really last a lifetime for me.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.