SHERIDAN – Big Horn High School was a football juggernaut from 2003 to 2004. That’s when Bobby St. John led the Rams to back-to-back 2A state titles. St. John was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Commonly referred to as “Saint,” John led the Rams for seven seasons and made the playoffs every year at the helm. Big Horn was state championship bound in four seasons, winning twice. St. John said many games he’s coached at the high school were notable, but one he remembers fondly over all the others. The Rams were the No. 1 seed in the 2004 season and hosted the state championship game. St. John hoisted the state championship trophy for the second time in front of many rowdy Ram fans.

