SHERIDAN — Firsts are a cause for celebration. That certainly was the case for former Sheridan football player Parker Christensen.
Christensen, a tight end for the Wyoming Cowboys caught his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night in Wyoming’s 33-16 loss to San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium.
Christensen hauled in Andrew Peasley’s throw from the 13-yard line. Christensen caught the ball around the 4-yard line and took it the rest of the way. Christensen expressed he felt like it was a scoring play before the ball was snapped.
“I lined up and for a split second there, I was like, I could score it here if I get open,” Christensen said. “Peasley threw a nice ball. I mean, just dropped it right into my hands. It was an exciting moment.”
Peasley’s throw was right on the money. Christensen is thankful for that, because a linebacker challenged him and took the play a bit longer to develop. Christensen said he didn’t locate the ball until it was nearly in his hands.
Christensen had nearly scored in a college game in the past. He got a taste of the end zone a couple seasons ago when he stepped out of bound at the 2-yard line.
“That was something that I've been looking forward to, to reach the end zone,” Christensen said. “It was super exciting. The crowd kind of exploded, and with that many people there it is a little bit different than high school.”
Once Christensen scored, he saw the cheers of Cowboy fans behind the gate. He turned around and was swarmed by teammates congratulating him on his first score.
Christensen has 129 yards receiving this season. His teammate from Big Horn High School, Will Pelissier, has 101 yards receiving this season and 20 yards on the ground. Pelissier scored his first TD Sept. 3 against Tulsa. Chistensen was the first person to celebrate with Pelissier.
After Saturday’s game Christensen checked his cellphone and noticed he had been bombarded by text messages from friends and family back in Sheridan. He estimates 30 people reached out to congratulate him.
“That was special. I felt that encouragement from them,” Christensen said. “I really couldn't believe how many people had reached out to me, there were some people that I hadn't even talked to in a long time that have reached out to me. It’s great that people are still watching even when you don't think they are. That was really encouraging to see the support back home.”
One of the many that sent him a message was Sheridan Bronc head coach Jeff Mowry. Mowry was on staff for Christensen’s four years playing in blue and gold. Mowry said he’s been following all the Cowboy games and sending him encouragement after the games. Mowry also has Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl’s number.
“I was texting (Bohl) the other day and both commented on the fact that Christensen is a fine young man on and off the field,” Mowry said. “He’s a high-character person whether it’s the first time you meet him or have known him for years.”
Christensen and Pelissier will strap up Saturday when Wyoming travels to play New Mexico for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.