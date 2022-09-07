SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham is majoring in energy systems engineering at the University of Wyoming. If all goes to plan, he won’t use it.
Coe-Kirkham hopes to make the golf course his office. The former Sheridan High School golfer is making a name for himself in Laramie. Kirkham set a Wyoming school single-season record in his sophomore season for lowest scoring average at 71.50. Coe-Kirkham returns as a fifth-year senior this season.
“It was really cool. Obviously, I loved doing that,” Coe-Kirkham said. “I think it put a lot of pressure on myself. I wanted to play really well every season after that. It was hard because COVID-19 happened during that time. For me, it just showed me that what I was doing was working. I was progressing really nicely.”
Coe-Kirkham had a successful career at Sheridan High School. He placed 11th in the state his freshman season, just one place shy of becoming All-State. Coe-Kirkham ultimately proved he was worthy of playing with some of the best his freshman year.
Sheridan golf assistant coach Larry Martoglio recalls when Coe-Kirkham was doubted by upper class opponents in his first tournament.
“He was a short, thin kid pushing a cheap little pushcart that you buy at a discount store,” Martoglio said. “I was walking with him up to where the No. 1 golfers were. They turned around and told me that these guys were the top golfers and that Kirby needed to go to a different hole, because he’s not in the group. I said, no, he’s qualified. He’s playing with the big boys, so good luck to you guys. He ended up placing second and nearly beat everyone.”
Coe-Kirkham improved his game from his freshman to sophomore season at Sheridan. He received second place in the state as a Bronc in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Coe-Kirkham has made great strides in his golfing game but believes he needs to improve to become a professional.
“I need to get a lot better,” Coe-Kirkham said. “Pro golf is kind of a weird deal, because you can have just one good week, and it propels your career forward. So a lot of it's about timing, and playing really good at the right times. So I think I'm in a pretty good spot to do that.”
According to Coe-Kirkham, golfers might have to hit a break in order to become professional.
“It’s not like you have to be perfect,” Coe-Kirkham said. “Even the PGA guys have good weeks and bad weeks, but it can come down to whoever's watching might have a big impact.”
Coe-Kirkham golfed at some prestigious competitions last summer. He golfed at the qualifying events for the U.S. Open Final and the U.S. Amateur Championship.
“It was really cool fighting for the same spots that Pro Golf Association and LIV golfers were going for,” Coe-Kirkham said.
Like most sports at the University of Wyoming, the golf team competes in the Mountain West Conference. Coe-Kirkham said one of the biggest perks of playing in the Mountain West is playing the Ka’anapali Classic hosted by the University of Hawaii every season.
“It's pretty sweet. I mean, that trip is unreal. It's definitely the best trip in the fall. You just can’t beat it,” Coe-Kirkham said. “We’ve stayed at a hotel close to the beach. We play a round of golf in the morning, and go to the beach in the afternoon.”
The Wyoming golf team starts their season Sept. 10 at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational hosted by the U.S. Air Force Academy. The Cowboys will take their trip to Manoa, Hawaii, Oct. 29-31. The Mountain West Conference Championship occurs April 29 through May 1.
Coe-Kirkham has goals in mind coming into this season.
“I’d love to win a tournament, preferably multiple,” Coe-Kirkham said. “The biggest one to me is that I just want to help our team get to regionals, which we need to get inside the top 50 teams in the country roughly. I'd love to break my record again. But you never know about that.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.