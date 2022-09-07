SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham is majoring in energy systems engineering at the University of Wyoming. If all goes to plan, he won’t use it. 

Coe-Kirkham hopes to make the golf course his office. The former Sheridan High School golfer is making a name for himself in Laramie. Kirkham set a Wyoming school single-season record in his sophomore season for lowest scoring average at 71.50. Coe-Kirkham returns as a fifth-year senior this season. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you