BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team has played in big games with national followings this season. The biggest looms this Saturday.
The Bobcats travel to Brookings, South Dakota, to take on South Dakota State University at 2 p.m. for the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
Coy Steel, Garrett Coon and Brock Steel are former Sheridan High School athletes on the Bobcat football team.
Coon is a redshirt freshman running back who has 307 rushing yards in 50 carries. He’s averaging more than six yards per carry. He also has 66 yards receiving with seven receptions. He’s lit the scoreboard twice, with one carry and a reception.
Montana State drubbed William & Mary 55-7 at home last Friday in the quarterfinal. Coon had 61 rushing yards on 10 carries, including his longest run of the night of 22 yards.
Coy Steel is a senior wide receiver with no eligibility left after this season. He sat out with an injury for 13 months. Steel resumed play Nov. 5 against Northern Arizona and recorded the first tackle in the game. He caught a 39-yard pass last week against William & Mary.
Brock Steel went to Bozeman his freshman season with a serious knee injury he received June 26, 2021 while playing linebacker in a one-on-one coverage drill at a recruiting camp at Montana State. Steel was cleared to play late September but has only practiced with the team. He hasn’t dressed with the team on game days, which will give him another year of eligibility moving forward.
The former Broncs were confident heading into the quarterfinal game but weren't expecting such a large margin of victory. Both teams only had one loss, and the squads had zero common opponents. Montana State is in the Big Sky Conference while the Tribe competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“We weren’t expecting it to that extent,” Coon said of the blowout win. “I don't think they're a bad team by any means. But going into that week, we all felt pretty confident in our ability. It was fun putting it to them.”
Coy Steel noted the turf conditions were slick in Bozeman, which gave the Bobcats an edge against the team from Virginia.
Coon noted that his favorite part of being a Montana State football player is the friendships he’s made. His locker is beside Coy Steels’.
“We've grown up together,” Coon said. “He's kind of like an older brother to me. So it's awesome being here with him.”
Coy Steel is complimentary toward Coon.
“He's just hard-working. You know what you're going to get from him,” Coy Steel said of Coon. “He shows up every day and just does things the right way. I think that's a testament to not only him and his family and the way that he was raised, but being from Sheridan and going through that program and learning to play the game the way that we did. I think that we value a lot of the same stuff.”
The last regular season game was in Bozeman against in-state rival University of Montana. ESPN’s College Gameday was on campus to hype the fans and give the rivalry national recognition.
“It was just crazy,” Coon said. “The atmosphere was unreal. There were so many rowdy fans. The atmosphere was just nuts. Playing in that game was something completely different than what I've experienced before.”
The Bobcats are six-point underdogs coming into the semifinal game against South Dakota State. Neither Coy Steel or Garrett Coon were aware their teams were considered the underdog coming into Saturday’s game.
“We don't pay a whole lot of attention to that,” Coy Steel said.
Coy Steel did say that the team feels disrespect, because they thought they deserved a better seeding than the No. 4 team in the nation.
Coon said he thinks of the community of Sheridan when he wears the Montana State uniform on game days.
“I feel like there's a lot of similarities in the programs and I've been lucky to come or grow up in a program like Sheridan where success is preached,” Coon said. “It's awesome to just be able to come up to the college level and it’s pretty much the same thing experiencing success and the same standards that you grew up with.”
If Montana State wins in Brookings, it will play in the FCS National Championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. The Bobcats defeated the Jackrabbits 31-17 in the semi final last season in Bozeman and lost 38-10 in the national title against North Dakota State.