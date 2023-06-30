SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s own Robbi Ryan has taken her talents to the Land Down Under.
The former Lady Bronc, then Arizona State Sun Devil is currently playing for the Joondalup Wolves — a semi-professional team of the NBL1 West in Perth, Australia.
She made one of her biannual trips back to Sheridan earlier in June. A total of 25 hours was needed in airplanes and airports to venture from Perth to Denver. Then another six-hour drive to Sheridan.
Ryan made a name for herself on the hardwood in Sheridan. She racked up many individual titles throughout her high school career before graduating in 2016: All-State all four seasons, back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Wyoming Basketball and Milward Simpson winner.
The career stat line was fierce as well with 1,565 career points, 294 steals and 289 assists. Ryan averaged a state high 21.8 points per game as a senior. A career highlight was scoring 50 points in a game against rival Campbell County.
“She’s arguably the best female athlete ever out of Sheridan High School,” former athletic director Don Julian said. “She was strong and physical from the beginning and even played football in junior high. She was also talented from a basketball skill level early as well.”
Ryan first realized she could play collegiate basketball when an AAU coach from Denver asked her to join the squad for a couple of tournaments the summer after her freshman season. That’s when she played against national competitors and was keeping up the pace.
Ryan chose to play at Arizona State though was recruited heavily from other colleges such as California, Iowa, Colorado, Nebraska, Washington and Oregon.
“I remember all the college scouts that were at our games. It was quite the scene,” Julian said.
She scored more than 1,000 points in Arizona State maroon and gold. Ryan also made All-Conference in the Pac-12.
A moment Ryan remembers fondly is taking on No. 1 seed South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to a one-possession game. Arizona State was edged 71-68 in a hostile environment. South Carolina ended up winning the tournament.
“It was a sold-out arena and we couldn’t hear ourselves on the floor,” Ryan said.
Ryan started her professional career in Grindavík, Iceland from 2021-’22. She scored a season-high 38 points in November 2021.
“It was a neat experience. I had more responsibility and a higher level of accountability than I ever had in college,” Ryan said. “I was trying to improve my game while traveling to new places. It is the cheapest way to travel the world. Iceland was so beautiful and I got to see many waterfalls and glaciers.”
In March 2022, she signed with the Wolves on the Australian West Coast. Ryan has been enjoying her time in a warm climate.
“Australia is really hard not to love,” Ryan said. “Perth gives off chill vibes right by the ocean. The weather is really nice and so are the people.”
Ryan, 25, played for the Perth Lynx of the WNBL — Australia’s highest level of women’s basketball. She played from August 2022 into the new year but returned to the Wolves after the season. Ryan was named All-NBL1 West first-team last year.
Ryan’s dream of playing in the WNBA continues, but she’ll continue having fun abroad while doing so. Both on and off the court.