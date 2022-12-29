SHERIDAN — There’s no better way to learn than from being coached by one of the best. That’s what the Sheridan High School girls wrestling team feel they have. 

Marcie Lane is a former Olympian and current assistant coach for the Sheridan High School wrestling program as she joined the coaching staff last season. There were no girls on the squad last season as this year is the first season that Wyoming has sanctioned girls wrestling. The “Equality State” was the last state west of the Mississippi River to sanction the sport for girls. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

