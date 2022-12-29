SHERIDAN — There’s no better way to learn than from being coached by one of the best. That’s what the Sheridan High School girls wrestling team feel they have.
Marcie Lane is a former Olympian and current assistant coach for the Sheridan High School wrestling program as she joined the coaching staff last season. There were no girls on the squad last season as this year is the first season that Wyoming has sanctioned girls wrestling. The “Equality State” was the last state west of the Mississippi River to sanction the sport for girls.
Lane qualified for the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China, for Team USA. She finished in ninth place out of 16 wrestlers at the age of 26.
The former Olympian can relate to the nerves the girls feel before matches. Lane had pressures coming into Beijing. She beat everyone in her class heading into the Olympic Games and was projected to place second to win the silver medal.
“There's a lot of pressure,” Lane said while laughing. “It’s very intense. You don't really know what you’re getting yourself into until you get in there.”
Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said a benefit of having Lane on staff is to both relate to and provide a calming presence for the girls.
“She has a calming effect on athletes. She doesn't just coach the technique. She provides a lot of mental preparation and how to prepare yourself physically and mentally for the grind of the sport,” Shatto said. “We’re lucky we have her, somebody with that kind of experience that works so well with kids. She has credentials that a lot of our kids can aspire to look up to and hopefully chase the same dream.”
Lane grew up in California. She learned to play sports by wrestling boys, since girls wrestling wasn’t established. She became the captain for her high school’s boys wrestling team.
Lane said she believes girls wrestling is a better outlet to learn the sport than what she experienced.
“That was my only option back then,” Lane said. “I think that girls wrestling is the better option. We had to overcome lots of barriers on that, and that's not how it should have been. Girls should have a chance to compete against other girls. That's why it's so exciting that Wyoming has finally sanctioned girls wrestling. Our girls are a lot of fun.”
Lane then studied at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. She didn’t wrestle in college but took advantage of living near the Olympic Training Center and started competing domestically and internationally. It was an opportunity to travel the world and compete in the sport she loved, competing in every continent but Africa and Antarctica.
Lane attended the Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004. Although she didn’t compete, it did give her an idea of how the games function. She had major injuries to both of her knees between the Olympic Games. Lane decided to retire after the 2008 Olympics.
She turned to coaching and became the first woman head coach for the women’s wrestling team at Menlo College in northern California.
Lane married her husband, Mark Lane, who was a national champion for Montana State University — Northern, and moved to his hometown — Sheridan. Marcie and Mark have coached wrestling at the youth level. She is now a teacher at Highland Park Elementary.
From any way she looks at the start of girls wrestling in Wyoming, she said she sees it as a positive.
“I feel proud to be one of the firsts ones along the way, but just more excited right now that the girls can jump in,” Lane said. “They don't have to wrestle the boys, because that's not that's not a good situation, especially for the boys. It's a lose-lose for them.
“I’m excited for the girls,” she continued. “Most of them are brand new to wrestling and they’re jumping in and being brave. It’s an exciting adventure.”
The Lady Bronc wrestlers said they are thrilled to be coached by Lane.
“We have a great advantage having her as a coach because she has experience at so much of a higher level,” Sheridan wrestler Paityn Covolo said. “Not a lot of girls teams have the chance to be coached by another girl. Not to mention one that’s been in the Olympics….She's one of the best coaches we could have and the best coach I could ask for.”
Lane said coaching the Lady Broncs is not any less fun or exciting than competing on the world’s stage.
“I’m just so excited to have the girls out this season,” Lane said. “It’s been a part of my life that's been missing.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.