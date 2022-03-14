SHERIDAN — Josh Bagley thought about not playing college basketball this year.
But, boy, is he glad he did.
The former Sheridan College General helped his current school, Academy of Art University in San Francisco, to its first-ever Pacific West Conference Tournament title and first appearance in the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament this month. The Urban Knights’ season ended Friday with a first-round loss to third-seeded Chico State.
“Our goal for the year was to make sure we’re playing good basketball in March and to win the PacWest Tournament,” Bagley said.
They did that.
The allure of it is one of the reasons Bagley came back for his fifth year of college. He earned an undergraduate degree in communications and media technologies last spring but had a year of eligibility remaining. After thinking about it and talking with his family and head coach Scott Waterman, he decided to take it.
“I don’t like not finishing things that I started, so I felt it was only right,” Bagley said.
A native of Durham, North Carolina, Bagley started his college career with two seasons under the guidance of coach Matt Hammer at Sheridan College. During his second season, in 2019, the Generals advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, for the first time since 2006.
Bagley averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 assists per game in his two years as a General.
“We won a lot of games, and a lot of those games were definitely fun,” Bagley said. “I liked playing with that team.”
With his eligibility up at Sheridan College after his sophomore season, he went home and was recruited by multiple schools. Academy of Art had previously courted him, but then, it brought in Waterman as its new head coach.
Waterman had never been a head coach before taking the job in April of 2019, but he knew his program needed a point guard. He scoured online recruiting services and began cold-calling head coaches. He contacted Hammer, who highly recommended Bagley.
“Everything I heard about J.B. was exactly what I wanted in a point guard,” Waterman said.
Bagley visited Academy of Art early in the summer of 2019 and became Waterman’s first commit to the program. The Urban Knights had never won more than 12 games in a season before Bagley and Waterman showed up.
They went 12-18 in Bagley’s first season before COVID-19 cut into his second year in San Francisco. Academy of Art finished the abbreviated 2020-21 season with a 3-10 record.
“That was like a smack in the face,” Bagley said.
Then, he took time deciding whether to return for his fifth year of college basketball.
When he did come back, he realized during the Urban Knights’ first pickup game in September that his team was going to be improved this season.
“I would say what makes this year different is we had a lot of dudes that won’t back down,” Bagley said. “I think that’s kind of like the biggest thing. If everybody feels like their back is against the wall, everybody just starts swinging.”
Bagley remained the team’s starting point guard and a vocal leader. That’s a trait he’s had for the past three years, Waterman said. But he has improved on the court. He ranks second on Academy of Art’s all-time assist list.
“Without question, he has made tremendous strides, especially as a shooter and as a playmaker,” Waterman said. “I thought, when he got here, he ran the team well, but he’s really taken that next step in being a scorer and an aggressive driver.”
The Urban Knights brought a 17-11 record into the conference tournament and earned the fourth seed. They went undefeated, rattling off three consecutive victories by six points or less for the league crown.
“That was a lot of fun,” Bagley said. “That was a smack in the face back.”
Friday, they opened the national tournament as a six seed but fell to Chico State 78-61. Bagley scored nine points in the contest, the final of his college career, and ended the year with averages of 10.4 points, 2.9 assists and one steal per game.
After five years, his eligibility is used up. He doesn’t know what’s next yet. He will wrap up this semester in May, and after not walking in a graduation ceremony due to COVID restrictions last year, he’ll do it this spring. Then, onto something new.
“I know it’s going to be great — whatever it is,” Bagley said.
Just like his time at Sheridan College and Academy of Art.
“He’s one of those guys that, when you recruit, you have an expectation,” Waterman said. “He has gone above and beyond that expectation. That’s for sure.”