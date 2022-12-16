SHERIDAN — Zeke Thurston won his third Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc riding world championship Dec. 10 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thurston rode for the Sheridan College rodeo team from 2012-2014. He finished as high as second place in saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo while competing with the Generals.
The two other world championships were clinched in 2016 and 2019. No one has won more saddle bronc riding world championships than Thurston in the past 27 years. Several rodeo athletes have won two world championships, but he’s the only one to do it thrice.
In rodeo, the champions are dictated by who’s won the most earnings. Thurston won the 2022 championship by nearly $60,000 ahead of the second-place competitor.
“It feels really good,” Thurston said. “In my opinion, bronc riding is probably the hardest event to win the world. There's not very many guys that have more than two. So to do it a third time, it's pretty dang cool.”
Thurston said it takes a lot to become the best rider in the world.
“It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of work. You’ve got to put on a lot of miles. And there's no days off. And you have to have a strong mind and body,” Thurston said.
He was asked about the toll saddle bronc has on his body takes every day.
“It's not too terrible,” Thurston said. “Things happen, you know, you get wrecked out or you can take some hits here or there. But as far as just riding, it's not too bad on you. But I mean, you're getting on the buckingest animals in the world. You're going to get sore. Especially after 10 days in Vegas, you’re sure going to feel it.”
Thurston described NFR as being the Super Bowl of rodeos. Despite being in Sin City for nearly two weeks, he said he didn’t have much time to enjoy the things Vegas has to offer.
“It’s straight business,” Thurston said. “You might go out and eat in the evening or have a beer or two with some friends. But as far as it goes, you’re just straight and narrow on the business train.”
Thurston was coached by current head coach Marc Gilkerson at Sheridan College.
“Marc treated me outstandingly,” Thurston said. “He made sure I had everything I needed. He made sure I had the horses to get on. He held me accountable, made sure I was doing what I was supposed to be doing and putting in the effort.”
Thurston and Gilkerson still stay in touch.
“We talk or text each other. He and his family have been over to the house to visit,” Gilkerson said.
Zane Garstad was working in the admissions department at the time Thurston was attending Sheridan College. Garstad is on the WYO Rodeo board and is from the same province in Canada as Thurston — Alberta, where he grew up rodeoing. Thurston credits Garstad for being a good rodeo influence during his time in Sheridan.
“My uncle, who was a great rodeo guy, was neighbors with his family,” Garstad said. “So we have that kind of connection. I even went to school with his dad. I was at Sheridan when his dad Skeeter was at Casper. We go way back. But Zeke is amazing. Wow, he's having a great career. And he's a really nice guy.”
Garstad said he saw untapped potential in Thurston when he was in college.
“You can tell people that are winners, right? He’s what I would have described as elite,” Garstad said. “They're just a little bit above in their thinking processes. You could tell he’s special. I've known great athletes. And you can tell they're great athletes. They just have this gift. But a gift is only a gift. You still have to work hard, and he did.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.