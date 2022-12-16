SHERIDAN — Zeke Thurston won his third Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc riding world championship Dec. 10 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Thurston rode for the Sheridan College rodeo team from 2012-2014. He finished as high as second place in saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo while competing with the Generals.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

