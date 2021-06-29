EUGENE, Oregon — A former University of Wyoming track and field standout is headed to his second consecutive Olympic Games.
Mason Finley, 30, clinched an appearance in this summer’s Tokyo Games by winning the men’s discus event at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 25. His best throw of the day was 63.07 meters.
Finley competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and placed 11th in men’s discus. He was the first American to make it to the final round of the event since 2004.
Currently a volunteer track and field assistant coach for the University of Kansas, Finley spent the first three years of his college career (2009-2012) as a Jayhawk before transferring to the University of Wyoming for his senior season.
The Tokyo Olympics will take place July 23 through Aug. 8.