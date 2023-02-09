SHERIDAN — He’s a freshman but has the competition on notice.
Sheridan High School’s Ben Forsythe placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke at the 4A East Conference meet at Cheyenne East Saturday.
He also played part in Sheridan’s 200-yard freestyle relay win alongside Tobey Green, Luca Sinclair and Skylar Mayo.
Gillette hosts the state meet Feb. 17-18.
Forsythe moved to Wyoming from Maryland in July 2019, and his experience with swimming was minimal. He joined the Sheridan Sharks swimming club soon after, which allowed him to focus on swimming year-round. Forsythe felt as if he needed a longer season to be competitive at the high school level. Sheridan Junior High School’s season lasts five weeks.
The current freshman started to feel like he could be competitive in high school during his eighth-grade season. That’s when his times were dropping and he was winning statewide events.
Forsythe said he was shooting for first place in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. His breaststroke time of 1 minute, 1.99 seconds was just more than a second shy of the school record.
“I’m shooting for that,” Forsythe said of the school record.
He’ll also try to hold off senior Cheyenne Central’s Ethan Merrill, who head coach Brent Moore said has built the reputation to be one of the best swimmers in the state in his four seasons of swimming in high school. Forsythe edged Merrill by just less than two seconds at the conference meet.
“He’ll have his work cut out for him,” Moore said. “I’ve seen swimmers improve their time by two or three seconds in state and move down a place. But he’s got a shot and he’s really put himself on other people’s radar.”
Forsythe was born in the city of Tomsk in Siberia, Russia. He was adopted at age 2 by his Marylander parents. The All-Conference swimmer credits much of his success to his mother and father.
“My parents push me and I think that helps me a lot. I’ve also worked a lot on technique on the side. I also have a mentor,” Forsythe said.
To become All-State, the freshman would have to place in the top two at state. Forsythe said that’s his goal and he wants to be an All-State swimmer all four years of high school.
Moore said he isn’t surprised the freshman is off to a hot start.
“When he started turning 11 and 12, he placed pretty high at the club state meets. It wasn't a surprise this season to see him be so successful,” Moore said. “I think what surprised me last weekend was for him to compete as well as he did against some seasoned mature senior boys. Typically those freshmen come in and they're competing against these men that shave and have hairy armpits.”
Moore expressed Forsythe’s weakness will come with time, and his greatest strength is the confidence he has in himself.
“He's grown up a ton,” Moore said. “It's going to take some more maturity from him to hang in there. But he's super confident, which is great. It’s a good attribute to have when you're trying to win a state championship.”