SHERIDAN — The key to the Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s success this season showed with less than a minute to play in the first quarter and again about two minutes into the second quarter against the Riverton Wolverines. Some three minutes later, head coach Jeff Martini employed the same strategy and continued to almost every four minutes throughout the rest of the game Saturday afternoon.
Whenever the five Broncs on the floor showed any semblance of fatigue, Martini tapped four or five players to hop off the bench and check in at the scorers table. The depth of Sheridan’s team showed in its routine ability to complete hockey-like line changes en route to collecting its second win of the early season.
Four Broncs finished in double digits Saturday as Sheridan (2-0) beat Riverton 73-28 and, though Martini said he’s unsure if the full-lineup replacements will continue when conference play begins, he admitted the Broncs’ roster and experience helps to wear an opponent down physically and mentally.
“The energy level never changes,” Martini said. “From the very beginning of the game until the end, whatever guys go in, they play the exact same intensity. I think that is an ultimate advantage.”
However Sheridan’s depth might benefit the team throughout the season, its two-minute scoring drought that started the game gives Martini cause for concern. Pleased with his team’s defensive efforts early, the head coach can’t pinpoint the root cause of Sheridan’s now back-to-back slow starts and hopes to address the problem in the near future.
“I don’t know,” Martini said about what causes the Broncs’ slow start. “I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to get it fixed.”
Senior forward Zach Koltiska returned to the Broncs lineup Saturday and put his team on the board with a layup at 5:59 of the first quarter. After senior post player Sam Lecholat snagged the ball during the Wolverines’ ensuing in-bound play and deftly bounce-passed to sophomore guard Reed Rabon, the Broncs took a 4-0 lead.
Junior Lucas Engle answered with a made 3-pointer, but Sheridan junior post player Frank Sinclair corralled a long rebound to score and Lecholat dished another pass to Sinclair for Sheridan to go ahead 8-3. The Broncs added five points to the Wolverines’ three to end the first quarter up 13-6.
The second quarter started much like the first, as the Broncs struggled to generate any offense and Martini called for substitutions at 6:19 in an attempt to jump-start the scoring. The decision proved fortuitous as Sinclair checked in for the first time in the second quarter and scored back-to-back baskets to put Sheridan up 17-6 at 4:30.
The Broncs went on a 19-3 run to end the first half, and senior guard Carter Dubberley punctuated Sheridan’s performance through 16 minutes with a buzzer-beater from behind the arc.
Though Riverton scored its game-best 13 points in the third quarter, its defense couldn’t slow the Broncs, who put up 14 points of their own to maintain their commanding lead. Sheridan outscored the Wolverines 13-6 in the final eight minutes to claim the 73-28 victory.
“We talk about it in the locker room all the time, it’s either going to be make or break this year,” Sinclair said. “If we keep it up and keep working on it and rotating guys in, it should be really beneficial for us.”
Sean Sanders led the Broncs with 15 points, Sinclair recorded 14 and Lecholat and Rabon finished with 11 apiece.
Sheridan looks to remedy its slow start while using its bench effectively next when it hosts Cody (0-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday.