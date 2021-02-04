SHERIDAN —Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby shared the 2021 Shrine Bowl coaches announced their rosters Wednesday evening, and three Sheridan players made the North Team along with one Broncs student manager and one Big Horn player.
Sheridan seniors lineman Quinton Mangus and Justin Vela as well as wide receiver Kyle Meinecke made Cody High School’s Matt McFadden’s North Team, and McFadden also selected Big Horn senior lineman Winfield Loomis to play for his team.
Broncs student manager Sarah Manor was also selected to be a part of the North Team.
The announcement Wednesday comes after McFadden selected Big Horn head football coach Kirk McLaughlin to his coaching staff Jan. 5.
This year’s all-star football game will be held at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, June 12.