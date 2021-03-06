SHERIDAN — En route to the Sheridan High School boys indoor track and field team’s three-peat performance, two individuals and two relay teams claimed state championship titles to help the Broncs to their third state championship title in a row. Each of the athletes secured 10 points in their events toward Sheridan’s team score and took pride in not only their individual titles but helping their team to its title.
McComb’s growth leads to 200-meter win
Junior Carter McComb’s 200-meter dash victory, which came in 22.52 seconds, followed a relatively disappointing 2019-20 state championship meet where McComb placed fifth in the 55-meter dash and seventh in the 200-meter race. Head coach Taylor Kelting focused on instilling confidence in McComb prior to the start of this indoor track and field season, and the head coach saw it lead to the individual state championship this year.
“He’s really grown up and made huge strides just staying relaxed and controlled, and just being super confident in his abilities and having fun,” Kelting said. “And it sure made a difference.”
McComb recalled wearing a smile and watching Kelting jump up and down to celebrate his victory Saturday and, though all the indoor track and field competitors could view the top eight times in the state in each event and saw his time as the fastest in the 200, McComb didn’t expect his success.
“It was super exciting,” McComb said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting to win … but it was definitely rewarding being able to.”
After placing second in the 55-meter dash last Saturday due to a bad start, according to Kelting, and finishing fifth in the long jump event, the Broncs head coach already feels excited for next season and another year of development for the junior.
“We’ve always known Carter’s had those [championship] capabilities, but the way he’s grown as a person and an athlete has been phenomenal,” Kelting said.
Karajanis’ hard work pays off
The confidence that carried McComb to his individual title propelled Ryan Karajanis to his 15-foot, school record-breaking, state championship pole vault Saturday. The junior earned his second indoor state championship after winning the pole vault title last season as well as winning the 4A outdoor track and field pole vault championship his freshman year.
“The feeling doesn’t get old,” Karajanis said. “It just doesn’t get old, and the feeling is incredible.”
Karajanis credits his father, who doubles as his coach, and his brother’s commitment to practicing with him a couple weeks after school started.
The opportunity to begin preparing for the season months before it officially began added an edge and led Karajanis to break Sheridan’s school record, previously set by himself.
Because Karajanis had successfully cleared 15 feet during practice, he told his dad before the jump at the state meet that he was going to make it. Karajanis had been telling himself all day he would clear the height and accomplish the goal he had set for himself prior to the start of the season.
“What I love about Ryan the most is he’s always hungry to be better,” Kelting said. “He wants to be that 15 [foot] six [inches], 16 [foot] vaulter before he ends his high school career. … He’s always going to keep wanting to get better and always wanting to keep growing into one of the best pole vaulters that’s ever come through the state of Wyoming.”
Total team chemistry leads to 4x800-meter relay and 1600 sprint relay titles
Though Karajanis’ success proved to be relatively predictable, Kelting and his coaching staff sat down three weeks prior to the state championship meet to attempt to establish a level of predictability for the success of Sheridan’s relay teams at the state championship meet.
Juggling the athletes who could compete in the 4x800-meter relay and 1600 sprint medley became crucial to both teams’ success, as Kelting and the coaches evenly distributed the talented 800-meter Sheridan runners to win both events.
“We said, ‘We need to go out and win the first two relays to set the tone to let everybody know this is going to be another year where we come out and just try to dominate the state meet,’” Kelting said. “For us to get those two victories, it was absolutely huge.”
The Broncs’ culture allowed Sheridan’s coaches to shuffle the relay teams, as the “super, super close” team led to relay-team cohesion at the state meet despite the two groups not running together as much as Kelting would have liked prior to the culminating event.
And the 4x800-meter relay team of junior Reese Charest, sophomore Austin Akers, senior David Standish and sophomore Patrick Aasby finished first by running the event in 8 minutes, 25.43 seconds, while sophomore Dominic Kaszas, junior Rich Hall, junior Carl Askins and senior Blaine Johnson also placed first in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with their time of 3:43.38.
“All of us worked pretty hard to be on this relay and be in this spot,” Hall said, “And it’s good to see it pan out for us.”