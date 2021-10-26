SHERIDAN — Four Sheridan County cross-country runners were honored as all-state individuals by the Wyoming Coaches Association last weekend.
At the 2A level, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, Wyatt Ostler and Al Spotted were selected. Hill won the girls individual state championship while Ostler and Spotted placed third and fourth, respectively, on the boys side at last Saturday’s state meet in Ethete.
At the 4A level, Sheridan’s Austin Akers was chosen. Akers finished third in the boys state championship race.
According to WCA guidelines, the top 10 finishers in each class at the state meet earn all-state honors.