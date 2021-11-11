SHERIDAN — Three Big Horn Lady Rams and one Tongue River Lady Eagle earned all-state volleyball honors at the 2A level, the Wyoming Coaches’ Association announced Wednesday.
Big Horn sophomore Saydee Zimmer, freshman Emme Mullinax and sophomore Emma Prior were selected. Zimmer netted the accolade for the second consecutive year. Mullinax and Prior are first-time all-state players. The Lady Rams won the 2A State Championship last week in Casper.
Tongue River senior Carleigh Reish also drew all-state recognition for the second time in her career after being chosen last year, as well.