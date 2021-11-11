DSC_3384.JPG
Buy Now

Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer (9) smiles while during warmups before the 2A State Championship match Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Lady Rams claimed the title with a 3-2 win over Sundance.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Three Big Horn Lady Rams and one Tongue River Lady Eagle earned all-state volleyball honors at the 2A level, the Wyoming Coaches’ Association announced Wednesday.

Big Horn sophomore Saydee Zimmer, freshman Emme Mullinax and sophomore Emma Prior were selected. Zimmer netted the accolade for the second consecutive year. Mullinax and Prior are first-time all-state players. The Lady Rams won the 2A State Championship last week in Casper.

Tongue River senior Carleigh Reish also drew all-state recognition for the second time in her career after being chosen last year, as well.

Tags

Recommended for you