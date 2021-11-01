SHERIDAN — Four Sheridan County teams remain in the fall sports season action: Sheridan High School football, Sheridan girls swimming, Big Horn High School volleyball and Tongue River High School volleyball.
Stay up-to-date with your teams with The Sheridan Press staff, who will provide live score updates on The Sheridan Press Sports Twitter throughout tournament action, briefs covering the games, tournament and meet this weekend, and full story coverage of the Broncs in Saturday's paper and online.
Broncs hosting semifinals game
The Sheridan High School Broncs football team earned itself another home game before hopefully heading to Laramie for the big show.
Swimmers headed to state
Sheridan High School girls swim team heads to Gillette for the final act of the swim season.
Check out information on the Wyoming High School Activities Association website.
The Lady Broncs begin diving preliminaries and semifinals at 3:30 p.m., followed by swimming preliminary races starting 30 minutes after diving.
Swim and dive finals for 4A begins 10 a.m. Saturday.
SCSD1 volleyball teams facing state tournament
Big Horn and Tongue River volleyball teams travel to Casper for the 2A State Tournament. Big Horn comes in as the No. 1 East seed, while Tongue River comes in as the No. 4 East seed.