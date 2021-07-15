COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced its Academic All-Mountain West Teams for the spring semester Wednesday, and five Sheridan County natives from the University of Wyoming made the list.
Kirby Coe-Kirkham (men’s golf), Caige McComb (men’s track), Zoe Robison and Molly Green (women’s swimming) and Jordan Christensen (women's track) earned the academic honors. Madeline Killian of Buffalo, a member of women's track, also earned the honor.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. The athletic contribution/participation requirement for the award was omitted this year due to COVID-19.