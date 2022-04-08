SHERIDAN — Brock Steel, aside from the black knee brace stabilizing his right knee, blended in with the rest of his Sheridan Troopers teammates. He chatted with them between their bullpen sessions and turns in the batting cages Tuesday. He looked on from the sidelines, just as he did during the football and wrestling seasons because of his torn ACL and meniscus.
Then, without any hubbub, he took the mound and started throwing. None of his teammates said anything about it. He didn’t look out of place. It’s starting to become normal again.
Steel, a pitcher and outfielder, began throwing off flat ground a month ago — just fastballs and changeups at first to align his release point. Now, he’s able to pitch off the mound, even mixing in his off-speed stuff. He does this a couple times a week with the hope of returning to the field in June.
“Rehab is good,” Steel said. “A lot of it. I feel like that’s what I’m doing all the time. But it’s giving me something to do and something to work for to get back. Obviously I didn’t get to play football or wrestle this year, and that’s been tough. My goal is to get back to play some baseball this summer. That’s what I’m working for.”
He injured his knee at a football recruiting camp last June and has undergone two surgeries since. He missed all of his senior football and wrestling seasons at Sheridan High School, though in both sports, he took on an unofficial role as an assistant coach and hype man. Last month, he won the Courage and Perseverance Award from Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation for his resilience and off-the-field efforts.
“For a non-player on the field, he was just a tremendous leader,” said Sheridan head football coach Jeff Mowry, who nominated Steel for the award. “It’s not very often you have leaders who are unable to contribute in the stat category. He was able to do that. All the team members he had just trusted him and listened to him like a coach.”
Steel’s athletic career will continue. He is headed to Montana State University next school year, and after a part-time academic schedule in the fall, he will join the college’s football program as a walk-on freshman next spring.
But every week during Sheridan’s football season, he asked the trainers and coaching staff if he could play. During wrestling season, he pushed for clearance before the state tournament.
“In his mind, he was going to win state this year,” Troopers coach Ben Phillips said. “That’s just his mentality, which I thought was absolutely hilarious because that’s just who he is. That’s so perfect for Brock Steel. He honestly thought that, if he got cleared, he would win state wrestling.”
Sitting out football and wrestling has driven Steel to get back and enjoy the last possible weeks of his baseball career.
He completes physical therapy five days a week, twice at Sheridan High School and two or three other times at Core Physical Therapy. He lifts weights on days he doesn’t have official therapy.
“Just the light at the end of the tunnel,” Steel said of what’s kept him sane since the injury.
Most ACL repairs come with a nine- to 12-month wait before returning to the field. Steel had his final procedure in mid-November, which would put his June target at seven months. He wants to pitch then and be fully cleared to play the outfield for the state tournament in July. Wednesday, he shagged fly balls without his brace, but he never reached more than a slight jog.
“Might be a little bit of a stretch, but that’s the goal,” Steel said.
Since returning to pitching, Steel can tell he’s more upper-body dominant than usual. He said he’s getting more comfortable pushing off his leg, though.
Phillips talked with him before he started throwing again. The coach told him not to overexert himself and to look at the big picture: It’s better to be back late in the season than not at all.
Still, Phillips has seen progress.
“I really have no doubt that he’s going to pitch for us this year,” Phillips said. “I really truly believe that … It’s going to be awesome when he steps on that mound. It’s going to be a great day for all of us, and we’re all pulling for him.”