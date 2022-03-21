SHERIDAN — Sam Lecholat knew the backstory of the man standing across from him.
In March of 2021, Jabari Walker went off in the NCAA Tournament. The University of Colorado forward dropped 24 points and went 5-of-5 from behind the 3-point line in a first-round victory over Georgetown. The performance established him as a premier youngster in the Pacific-12 Conference.
Then, in his first college game last November, Lecholat had to guard Walker.
“That’s the moment I realized, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” Lecholat said.
It’s been a crazy year for Lecholat’s baptism into Division I college basketball. His Montana State Bobcats enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history, winning the Big Sky Conference crown and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. Their run ended Friday with a 97-62 first-round loss to Texas Tech.
Instead of growing with a rebuilding roster, Lecholat, a 2021 Sheridan High School graduate, had to learn while filling an off-the-bench role on a talented team. He appeared in 32 of Montana State’s 35 games, averaging more than eight minutes per contest.
“I knew we needed some toughness in the program,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said, “and he brings that everyday, which is why he’s going to be a great player.”
Sprinkle pushed Lecholat from the time the 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman forward arrived in Bozeman last June. Summer workouts — weightlifting, practices, individual shooting and dribble drills — began right as he stepped on campus.
Lecholat’s biggest adjustment came defensively, where he had to adapt from high school players to the speed of Division I athletes. Sometimes, in practice, he had to defend players like Xavier Bishop, the Bobcats’ shifty, 5-foot-8 point guard who led this year’s squad in scoring.
“The whole summer, I was just in survival mode, trying to learn as much as I could without being super upset with myself,” Lecholat said. “I’m really hard on myself, so I was pretty upset, but it was definitely a big learning curve.”
He remembered similar feelings when he moved from junior high to high school. The speed, the advanced concepts, the new teammates and new coaches. He had way more fun his final three years at Sheridan High School after acclimating to all of the initial newness.
In Bozeman, he kept at it, knowing any struggles would pass.
“His effort is always there,” Sprinkle said. “I think it took a little while, athletically, to figure out how to guard guys. But he’s a worker. He continues to get better and better.”
When the season-opener against Colorado came around Nov. 9, Lecholat tallied nine points and helped hold Walker to 14 points, slightly below his eventual season average of 14.6.
Lecholat tied his own top mark with nine points two games later against South Dakota State.
Throughout the year, he scored 2.0 points and corralled 1.4 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the Bobcats in 3-point percentage with a minimum of 10 attempts (41.2%).
Montana State cruised through the conference tournament, avenging its loss from the 2021 conference championship game, and brought a 27-7 record into the NCAA Tournament.
Lecholat remembered staying in a teacher’s classroom with a bunch of friends during third-grade lunchtime to watch March Madness. He remembered Villanova’s game-winning shot to claim the national title over North Carolina in 2016. He remembered Cinderella stories like Loyola Chicago and stat lines like Walker’s.
Now, he was playing in the big tournament with his team.
“It’s surreal, but at the same time, it’s setting a new standard for us,” he said.
Lecholat was on the court for 12 minutes in Montana State’s loss to Texas Tech last week. He scored two points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out an assist.
“Once we get 13-15 guys playing with (Lecholat’s) effort, that’s what Texas Tech has,” Sprinkle said. “Texas Tech doesn’t have any guy that’s low motor, low effort. I’m not saying we do, but they’re on a different level, and that’s what we have to get to.”
Lecholat has almost eight months before next season’s games begin. Sprinkle wants him to gain some weight and become more aggressive, but overall, the coach feels Lecholat is progressing well.
Lecholat feels it, too. That “wow, this is crazy” feeling might even be gone by the time he next takes the court.
“He’s grown throughout the year, but I think he’s really going to take a huge step this spring and summer,” Sprinkle said. “By next September, I think you’re going to see a completely different player.”